First cargo ship passes through newly opened channel in Baltimore since bridge was struck, collapsed

Baltimore, April 25
The first cargo ship passed through a newly-opened deep-water channel in Baltimore on Thursday after being stuck in the harbour since the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed four weeks ago.
The “Balsa 94”, a bulk carrier sailing under a Panama flag, passed through the new 35-foot channel Thursday morning, headed for St John's, Canada.
The ship is one of five stranded vessels expected to pass through the new, temporary channel. It is expected to arrive in Canada on Monday.
