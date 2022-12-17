Five kids among 10 dead in apartment blaze in France

Vaulx-en-Velin, December 16
Ten people, including five children died after a nighttime fire ravaged an eight-storey apartment building Friday in one of the city of Lyon’s poorest suburbs, French authorities said.
Fourteen people were injured in the tragedy in the small suburban town of Vaulx-en-Velin, four of them seriously, according to the prefecture. — AP
