Five killed, 100 injured in Taiwan factory fire

A fire and subsequent explosions at a golf ball factory in southern Taiwan killed at least five persons and injured more than 100 others. Five persons are still missing

The fire broke out on Friday night at the factory in Pingtung county and raged overnight. Three firefighters were among the dead, authorities said

More than 100 persons were taken to hospital with injuries. Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Saturday expressed her condolences to the families of the victims. ap

