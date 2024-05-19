Flashfloods kill over 65 in Afghanistan

Islamabad, May 18

Flashfloods from heavy seasonal rains have killed at least 68 people in Afghanistan, Taliban officials said Saturday, adding the death toll was based on preliminary reports.

Afghanistan has been witnessing unusually heavy seasonal rains. In the hard-hit western province of Ghor, 50 people were reported dead, said Abdul Wahid Hamas, spokesman for the provincial governor. He also said the province has suffered significant financial losses after thousands of homes and properties were damaged and hundreds of hectares of agricultural land destroyed following Friday's floods, including the capital city Feroz Koh.

Meanwhile, 18 people in the northern province of Farayab were killed and two others injured on Friday, according to Esmatullah Moradi, the provincial governor’s spokesman. Damages to property and land were reported across four districts and over 300 animals were killed, he added.

The UN food agency posted on social media platform X, saying Ghor was the most affected by the floods where 2500 families were impacted. WFP assessment teams are on the ground to deploy assistance, the post said.

The Taliban's government chief spokesman mourned “the loss of our fellow Afghans”, and urged “responsible authorities ... to provide all necessary support to alleviate the suffering,” in a post on X. — AP

#Afghanistan #Taliban