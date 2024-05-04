Flood and landslide hit Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, killing 14

Jakarta, May 4
A flood and a landslide hit Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, killing 14 people, officials said Saturday.
Torrential rain pounding the area since Thursday triggered a landslide in Luwu district in South Sulawesi province, said local rescue chief Mexianus Bekabel.
Floods up to 3 meters (10 feet) have affected 13 sub-districts as water and mud covered the area. More than 1,000 houses were affected, with 42 of them swept off their foundations.
A search and rescue team worked to evacuate residents using rubber boats and other vehicles. More than 100 residents have been moved to mosques or relatives’ houses outside the affected area, National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said Saturday.
Seasonal downpours cause frequent landslides and floods in Indonesia, a chain of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or in fertile floodplains.
Torrential rain in April triggered landslides and killed 20 people in Tana Toraja district of South Sulawesi province.
