Flood warning after storm hits California

ANI

San Francisco: A new storm is currently lashing much of western California , bringing significant rainfall amid flood warnings. The winter storm will produce copious amounts of heavy snow to the high terrain of northern and central California and significant rainfall and flood threats across much of the state, as well as into far western Nevada, according to the latest forecast by the National Weather Service late Friday. ians

UN observes first ‘anti-Islamophobia’ day

United Nations: The United Nations marked the first-ever International Day to Combat Islamophobia with an event, where speakers upheld the need for concrete action in the face of rising hatred, discrimination and violence against Muslims. The observation on Friday follows the unanimous adoption of a UN General Assembly resolution in 2022 that proclaimed March 15 as such an international day. ians

Bill to ban under-16 marriages in West Virginia

Charleston: A child marriage bill was passed by the West Virginia Senate on Friday night after it was changed to prohibit anyone younger than 16 from getting married and to ban age gaps of more than four years for 16- and 17-year-olds. The Senate passed the bill on a 31-1 vote. It now goes to the House of Delegates, which previously passed its own version. The legislative session ends Saturday. ap

Pakistan’s ex-Chief Justice’s WhatsApp hacked

Islamabad: Former chief justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar said that a complaint has been filed with the Cyber Crimes Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for recovery of his ‘hacked’ WhatsApp account on Friday, Dawn reported. The complaint was filed ‘online’ with the Cyber Crime Wing by his son, the ex-CJP said. However, the former CJP said that the FIA had not registered the case on his son’s complaint.