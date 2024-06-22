Flooding in southern China kills 47

Beijing, June 21
At least 47 people have died as downpours in southern China’s Guangdong province caused historic flooding and slides, state media reported Friday.
State broadcaster CCTV said Friday afternoon that another 38 people were confirmed dead in Meizhou city, adding to nine others previously reported dead in the same city. — AP
