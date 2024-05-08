Foiled ‘Russian plot’ to kill Zelenskyy: Ukraine

Kyiv, May 7

Ukrainian counterintelligence investigators have foiled a Russian plot to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other top figures, Ukraine’s state security service said on Tuesday.

Two colonels in the State Guard of Ukraine, which protects top officials, were detained on suspicion of enacting the plan drawn up by Russia's Federal Security Service, a statement said. The colonels were recruited before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, according to the statement.

It quoted the head of the State Security Service, Vasyl Maliuk, as saying the plot foresaw an attack ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's inauguration for a fifth term Tuesday. Maliuk said he personally oversaw the top-secret operation to track the plot. — AP

