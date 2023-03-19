 For transparency, share data to determine Covid’s origins: WHO to China : The Tribune India

For transparency, share data to determine Covid’s origins: WHO to China

For transparency, share data to determine Covid’s origins: WHO to China

TA Ghebreyesus, WHO chief



United Nations/Geneva, March 18

The WHO has criticised China for withholding data related to samples taken at a market in Wuhan in 2020 that could have provided vital information about the Covid-19 pandemic's origins, calling on Beijing to be transparent and to share results of investigations it had conducted.

The Huanan market in central China's Wuhan city was the epicentre of the pandemic. From its origin there, the SARS-CoV-2 virus rapidly spread to other locations in Wuhan in late 2019 and then to the rest of the world.

“Every piece of data related to studying the origins of Covid-19 needs to be shared with the international community immediately. These data could have – and should have – been shared three years ago,” World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Geneva.

"We continue to call on China to be transparent in sharing data and to conduct the necessary investigations and share the results. Understanding how the pandemic began remains both a moral and scientific imperative,” he said. Ghebreyesus said that last Sunday, the global health agency was made aware of data published on the GISAID database in late January, and taken down again recently.

“The data, from the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, relates to samples taken at the Huanan market in Wuhan, in 2020. While the data was online, scientists from a number of countries downloaded the data and analysed it. We contacted the Chinese CDC and urged them to share it with the WHO and the international scientific community,” Ghebreyesus said.

“We asked researchers from the Chinese CDC and the international group of scientists to present their analyses of the data to SAGO. These data do not provide a definitive answer to the question of how the pandemic began, but every piece of data is important in moving closer to that answer,” he said.

In a report, the New York Times mentioned international team of experts claiming they had “found genetic data from a market in Wuhan, China, linking the coronavirus with raccoon dogs for sale there.” The NYT report said the genetic data was drawn from swabs taken from in and around the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market starting in January 2020, “shortly after the Chinese authorities had shut down the market because of suspicions that it was linked to the outbreak of a new virus.”

The new evidence comes weeks after a new intelligence assessment by the US Department of Energy pointed out that an “accidental laboratory leak” in China most likely caused the pandemic.

“But the genetic data from the market offers some of the most tangible evidence yet of how the virus could have spilled into people from wild animals outside a lab. It also suggests that Chinese scientists have given an incomplete account of evidence that could fill in details about how the virus was spreading at the Huanan market,” the NYT report added. — PTI

Pandemic epicentre

The Huanan market in central China's Wuhan city was the epicentre of the pandemic. From its origin there, the SARS-CoV-2 virus rapidly spread to to the rest of the world.

Moral, scientific imperative

Understanding how the pandemic began remains both a moral and scientific imperative. TA Ghebreyesus, WHO chief

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

2
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

3
World

Family of 20-year-old student who died begging for water in US to get Rs 115 crore

4
Punjab

78 of ‘Waris Punjab De’ arrested in crackdown, Amritpal on the run

5
Haryana

IMD forecasts rain, hail, strong winds; advises Punjab and Haryana farmers to postpone harvest

6
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

7
Diaspora

Man who gave gun to kill Sikh grocer sentenced to 18 months in prison in US

8
Trending

Man forgets to attend his marriage function as he drank too much a day before, would-be bride calls off nuptial

9
Punjab

SYL canal construction now may raise law and order problems: Centre's report in SC

10
Nation

Bihar YouTuber sharing fake videos of attacks on migrants in Tamil Nadu surrenders

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man's melodious rendition of 'Kesariya' song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter wants to avail ‘policy’
Trending

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter want to avail ‘policy’

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda
Bathinda

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Top News

78 of ‘Waris Punjab De’ arrested in crackdown, Amritpal on the run

78 of ‘Waris Punjab De’ arrested in crackdown, Amritpal on the run

Mobile data, SMS services suspended till noon today

Some former judges in anti-India gang: Rijiju

Some former judges in anti-India gang: Rijiju

Questions SC order on panel for CEC appointment

Modi: Success of Indian democracy hurting some

Modi: Success of Indian democracy hurting some

‘Courts speaking truth to power’, CJI defends Collegium system

'Courts speaking truth to power', CJI defends Collegium system

Situation at LAC still ‘very’ fragile, dangerous: EAM

Situation at LAC still 'very' fragile, dangerous: EAM


Cities

View All

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Amritsar

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Amritsar

Jail inmate attempts suicide, eight booked

Elderly woman attacked by kin

Vallah ROB will help resolve traffic congestion: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Drive for property tax collection to resume on March 21, says Amritsar MC

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Morcha activists block road at Sohana chowk

Morcha activists block road at Sohana chowk

Temperature drops 8 notches, rain likely for 2 more days in Chandigarh

Chandigarh comes up with new policy for admission to govt schools

No H2N3 testing kit at Panchkula hospital

Decade on, 24 EWS houses not allotted in Pinjore

Now, women leading from front: LS Speaker

Now, women leading from front: LS Speaker

To make buildings quake-resistant, Delhi L-G orders retrofitting

Expedite repair of Chirag Delhi flyover: Minister to PWD

~72-cr flyover planned at Garha rly crossing

Rs 72-cr flyover planned at Garha rly crossing

3 arrested for theft at Nurmahal Axis Bank

Warring slams govt over law & order

All civil hospitals to be upgraded: Minister

Smart card shortage leads to delay in issuance of RCs, driving licences

Six of robbers’ gang nabbed

Six of robbers’ gang nabbed

Potholed roads: Rain adds to commuters’ woes

16 mobiles seized from Central Jail

Principal Secy issues notice to remove municipal council chief

Man jumps into Sirhind canal, rescued by Army personnel

Waterlogged Patiala roads add to commuters’ woes

Waterlogged Patiala roads add to commuters’ woes

Mandi Gobindgarh-Nabha road in dilapidated condition

New training equipment for RSETI from SBI