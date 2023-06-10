Former British PM Boris Johnson is standing down from parliament

London, June 9
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is stepping down as an member of parliament with immediate effect, triggering a by election in his marginal seat.
Johnson had been fighting for his political future with a parliamentary inquiry investigating whether he misled the House of Commons when he said all COVID-19 rules were followed.
"It is very sad to be leaving parliament - at least for now," Johnson said in a statement. "I am being forced out by a tiny handful of people, with no evidence to back up their assertions, and without approval even of Conservative party members let alone the wider electorate."
