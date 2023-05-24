Former Lahore Corps commander to face action

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 23

Two weeks after pro-Imran Khan protesters went on a rampage and ransacked the house of then Lahore Corp Commander Lt Gen Salman Fayyaz Ghani in Lahore, the Pakistan army is set to take action against the officer. The lack of resistance to push back the protesters has been taken seriously, said sources. He was removed from the command on May 11.

They indicated that Lt General Ghani had been summoned to the General Headquarters, Rawalpindi. He is expected to face action, the sources said, adding reports about Lt General Ghani having been abducted were false. On May 9, former Pakistan PM Imran Khan was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau after which supporters went on a rampage. “Pakistan army establishments at Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi and the Air force base at Mianwali were attacked by lathi-wielding protesters while armed sentry guards at gates did not react,” sources in India said.