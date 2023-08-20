Former Pak Foreign Minister Mehmood Qureshi arrested

PTI

Karachi, August 19

Pakistan's former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, a close aide of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, was arrested by police from his house here on Saturday.

Qureshi, 67, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party's Vice Chairman, was taken to the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) headquarters after the arrest.

The charges leading to Qureshi's arrest were not clear but the FIA is currently interrogating incarcerated PTI chief Khan in a case related to a missing diplomatic cable which he has for long mentioned as evidence of a “foreign conspiracy” to remove him as the prime minister in April last year.

“PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been illegally arrested once again,” the PTI said in social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Qureshi was foreign minister when the issue of the diplomatic cable erupted.

PTI General Secretary Omar Ayub confirmed Qureshi's arrest.

