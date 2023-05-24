Former Pak minister Qureshi arrested again

Islamabad, May 23

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the former foreign affairs minister and vice-chairman of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party was arrested again on Tuesday, moments after being released from a prison in Rawalpindi on the orders of a top court.

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday ordered Qureshi’s release after he submitted an undertaking affirming that he would abstain from staging agitation and inciting workers, as per media reports.

However, moments after his release from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, Punjab Police re-arrested the former minister, the report said.

Qureshi, 66, served as foreign affairs minister from 2018 to 2022 under Khan’s regime. Qureshi was among the top Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders arrested after violent protests erupted following Khan’s arrest on May 9.

Khan’s supporters vandalised military installations, including the Lahore Corps Commander house and Mianwali airbase. — PTI

Imran gets bail