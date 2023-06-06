 Former Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi released from Rawalpindi prison; to meet Imran Khan tomorrow : The Tribune India

Former Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi released from Rawalpindi prison; to meet Imran Khan tomorrow

The Vice Chairman of PTI party was arrested last month on a plethora of charges, including inciting violence following chairman Imran Khan’s arrest

Former Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi released from Rawalpindi prison; to meet Imran Khan tomorrow

Shah Mehmood Qureshi. File photo



PTI

Islamabad, June 6

Pakistan’s former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who was among some of the top leaders of Imran Khan’s party to be arrested following the May 9 violent protests, was released from a prison in the garrison city of Rawalpindi on Tuesday following a court order.

The Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was arrested last month on a plethora of charges, including inciting violence following chairman Imran Khan’s arrest in a corruption case on May 9.

Qureshi, 66, served as Pakistan’s foreign affairs minister from 2018 to 2022 under Khan’s regime.

On Tuesday, the Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi bench ordered the PTI leader’s immediate release and set aside his detention orders.

Upon his release from Adiala Jail, Qureshi said he will meet PTI chief Khan at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore on Wednesday.

“Tomorrow I will meet Khan, present to him my political analysis and seek guidance,” he said upon his release.

He said that he would hold a press conference after meeting Khan.

“I want to tell the PTI workers that the ‘flag of justice’ is in my hands and I am still part of this movement,” he said.

Addressing PTI supporters, the former minister said: “This is a testing and difficult time but don’t lose hope because after every night there is a dawn.” “I think in different jails there are countless innocent people who should be released. I will try, and we will pursue their cases after consultation with our legal team,” Qureshi added.

On May 18, the Islamabad High Court ordered the former foreign minister’s release.

However, his release was delayed due to his apparent reluctance to provide an undertaking to refrain from engaging in “unruly” protests.

On May 9, violent protests erupted after the arrest of Khan by paramilitary Rangers in Islamabad.

His party workers vandalised over 20 military installations and government buildings, including the Lahore Corps Commander House, Mianwali airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad.

The Army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by the mob for the first time.

Khan was later released on bail.

The violence elicited a strong reaction from the government and military with vows of taking action against the culprits, leading to an ongoing crackdown against those involved.

Law enforcement agencies have arrested over 10,000 workers of Khan’s Pakistan party across Pakistan, 4,000 of them from Punjab province.

The Punjab Home Department has constituted 10 different joint investigation teams to probe into the attacks and violent protests on May 9, which the army dubbed “Black Day”.

Following the May 9 incidents, several senior leaders of Khan’s party were taken into custody.

The leaders included Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar, Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Shireen Mazari, Maleeka Bukhari, and Fayyazul Hassan Chauhan.

A few days later, many prominent leaders including Fawad, Imran Ismail, Shireen Mazari, Fayyazul Hassan Chauhan, Firdaus Ashiq Awan and others quit Khan’s party.

Last week, a delegation of former leaders of Khan’s party comprising Fawad Chaudhry, Imran Ismail, Mahmood Moulvi and Aamir Kiani met Qureshi in Adiala jail and tried to convince him to part ways with the deposed prime minister.

However, Qureshi’s son Zain Qureshi said that his father has only done politics of “principles” not “position and greed”.

#Imran Khan #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

On Op Bluestar anniversary, Jathedar in Golden Temple warns of 'trend of Sikhs converting to Christianity, especially in rural Punjab'

2
Nation

Balconies sagging, safety issues to fore at another Gurugram housing complex

3
Haryana

ED raids 7 locations of IREO, M3M Groups in Delhi, Gurugram

4
World

EXPLAINER: What is the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine?

5
Nation

NCB busts pan-India drug network that used darknet, cryptocurrency; 6 youngsters held, largest haul in 2 decades

6
Punjab

Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring heckled in New York

7
World

Video: Nova Kakhovka dam in Kherson region blown up by Russian forces, territories flooded: Reports

8
Punjab

BSF nabs two Pakistanis in Tarn Taran sector who crossed over inadvertently, hands them back to Rangers

9
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal's nod to Central varsity status for Panjab University conditional: SAD

10
Haryana NIRF Rankings

Only 4 universities from Haryana in top 100

Don't Miss

View All
‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Top News

India is a vibrant democracy, go to Delhi and see for yourself: White House ahead of PM Modi’s state visit to US

India is a vibrant democracy, go to Delhi and see for yourself: White House ahead of PM Modi’s state visit to US

US allays concerns about the health of democracy in India

Darknet-based drug cartel busted with 'largest' LSD seizure, says NCB

NCB busts pan-India drug network that used darknet, cryptocurrency; 6 youngsters held, largest haul in 2 decades

The network, which operated in the darknet and used cryptocu...

Haryana farmers block highway over procurement of sunflower seeds

Farmers seeking sunflower MSP cane-charged in Kurukshetra, many detained

Traffic restored on NH44 after administration clears road of...

700 Indian students, mostly from Punjab, face deportation from Canada; minister Dhaliwal seeks Centre’s intervention

700 Indian students, mostly from Punjab, face deportation from Canada; minister Dhaliwal seeks Centre’s intervention

In a letter to EAM Jaishankar, Dhaliwal also sought time to ...

Odisha government revises train accident death toll to 288

Odisha government revises train accident death toll to 288

83 bodies kept at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar and other hospitals yet ...


Cities

View All

On Op Bluestar anniversary, Jathedar in Golden Temple warns of ‘trend of conversion to Christianity, especially in rural Punjab

On Op Bluestar anniversary, Jathedar in Golden Temple warns of 'trend of Sikhs converting to Christianity, especially in rural Punjab'

BSF nabs two Pakistanis in Tarn Taran sector who crossed over inadvertently, hands them back to Rangers

Cover ups won’t mask botched up Operation Bluestar: BJP

Travel agency, clients duped of Rs 34 lakh; four UP residents booked

Frequent traffic jams outside bus stand irk Amritsar residents

Chandigarh MC: AAP councillors suspended for a day for ‘abusing’ MP Kirron Kher, PM Modi

Chandigarh MC: AAP councillors suspended for a day for ‘abusing’ MP Kirron Kher, PM Modi

NIRF-2023: Panjab University drops three slots, ranked 44th

PGI retains second position for 6th time

Ayushmann Khurrana empowers LGBTQIA+ community in Chandigarh to turn entrepreneurs

World Environment Day: 11 months on, single-use ban plastic only on paper in Chandigarh

AIIMS thwarts malware attack, no impact on patient services

AIIMS thwarts malware attack, no impact on patient services

Licences of restaurants, clubs serving liquor could be cancelled if functional CCTV cameras not installed: Delhi excise dept

Delhiites lack sense of belongingness for city, should be more responsible towards it: LG V K Saxena

5 DU colleges in top 10

Pollution levels dipped in Delhi despite development: Kejriwal

Stopped by cops, SC students force open gates to enter admn complex

Stopped by cops, SC students force open gates to enter admn complex

Nabbed, let off, man again in net for triple murder

MLA told to appear in court on June 12

Arrest of 2 women agents bares well-oiled ring

Phagwara Oppn opposes ward map

Find solution to avoid action, civic body chief tells farmers

Find solution to avoid action, civic body chief tells farmers

Five of vehicle lifters’ gang arrested

Being held captive in Oman, Jagraon woman returns home

MC installs plastic shredder machine at hot mix plant

Ludhiana police to bring suspect on production warrant from Phillaur

Vigilance Bureau assesses properties of former Punjab minister Vijay Inder Singla in disproportionate assets case

DA Case: Vigilance Bureau assesses properties of former Punjab minister Vijay Inder Singla

Out of list, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions NIRF ranking system

5 months on, no headway in Vigilance Bureau probe into assets case

Farmers back wrestlers, burn BJP MP’s effigy

Fatehgarh Sahib MLA hears out patients