 Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrives in Islamabad, party caravans converge towards rally venue in Rawalpindi : The Tribune India

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrives in Islamabad, party caravans converge towards rally venue in Rawalpindi

In his message, Khan said he was fighting for real independence and the struggle would continue until fresh elections were announced

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrives in Islamabad, party caravans converge towards rally venue in Rawalpindi

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan. Reuters File



PTI

Islamabad/Rawalpindi, November 26

Imran Khan arrived in Islamabad on Saturday, accompanied by a team of doctors and his nephew, from where the former Pakistan prime minister will travel on a helicopter to the garrison city of Rawalpindi to address a mega rally, the first since he was wounded during an assassination bid. 

Khan, 70, who is recovering from bullet wounds suffered during a gun attack on him on November 3, is poised to address his supporters in Rawalpindi to demand for fresh general elections, and reiterated that the protest would be “completely peaceful.” Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, landed at the Nur Khan airbase in a chartered plane from Lahore and was accompanied by a team of doctors and his nephew Ahmed Khan Niazi, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

He will travel to Rawalpindi on a helicopter and will land at the Barani University helipad, from where he will make his way towards the rally venue, the report said.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Police have written to the top leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, urging them to ensure implementation of the directives for VIP security provision for the former premier, Geo TV reported on Saturday.

Khan has also been advised to wear a bulletproof jacket, should not exit the vehicle on the way to the rally's venue and keep his movement secret, the letter read.

Khan left his Zaman Park residence in Lahore around 1 pm local time in a bullet-proof vehicle, which was sent to his place.

He is expected to address his supporters at around 6 pm.

Meanwhile, convoys of PTI leaders, workers and supporters are making their way to Rawalpindi on Saturday for the Haqeeqi Azadi march, the Express Tribune report said.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar said the gathering would be “historic”.

Khan's supporters are on the move from all corners of the country to reach Rawalpindi, the twin sister city of Islamabad, where a stage has been prepared on the Sixth Road Flyover in the middle of historic Murree Road.

Some avid supporters, who have already landed in the city, were housed in a temporary tent structure set up in the Allama Iqbal Park near the venue of the rally.

Meanwhile, PTI Senator Azam Khan Swati said the “haqeeqi azadi” movement was on course to reach its destination.

In a video message shared by PTI on its official Twitter account, Swati said: “all characters of the regime change will be humiliated by God and this caravan of the freedom movement is not going to stop anyway.” The Rawalpindi administration has issued a notification that read that the England cricket team would soon arrive in Rawalpindi, therefore the venue should be completely vacated after the rally was over.

The former cricketer-turned-politician said on Friday that despite being injured he is determined to head to Rawalpindi for the sake of the nation.

Khan in his message said that he was fighting for the real independence of the country and the struggle would continue until fresh elections were announced.

“We are fighting a war for the Haqeeqi Azadi. The one-point agenda is elections,” he said, as he accused the current government of destroying the economy and running away from elections due to fear of defeat.

Separately, he told a news channel that if the snap elections were not announced and the government stuck to its stance of holding the general election on time next October, then the masses would throw out the incumbent rulers through force.

“The Haqeeqi Azadi movement will not end today (Nov 26), but continue until justice is dispensed with,” he said.

He called upon the public to reach the garrison city for the protest movement.

“Going to Rawalpindi tomorrow (Saturday) as it is a decisive time in the country. We want to become a country that Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal dreamt of,” he said on Friday.

The former premier said some elements wanted an altercation between him and the Army.

He added he only had issues with some black sheep within the Army and not the entire institution.

Khan said the two bullet wounds in his thigh were healing, but he was facing difficulties walking owing to the third bullet that pierced the lower part of his leg.

He also acknowledged that he was still facing threats and would take all precautionary measures.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that Khan would get a date for a snap election through protests.

“If Imran Khan wants elections he should behave like a politician and hold talks with the political leaders,” he said.

There are intelligence reports about the threat to his life and his party has also acknowledged the looming threat.

Sanaullah also warned that there was a threat to Khan's life and urged him to postpone the rally.

Khan said he would take all precautionary measures.

He also said that it was not the first attack on his life as last month his helicopter had to make an emergency landing.

PTI secretary general Asad Umar also said that Khan was facing threat and the government would be responsible if something happened to him.

Through Saturday's mega rally in Rawalpindi, Khan wants to keep up the political momentum that he generated soon after the toppling of his government in April this year through a no-confidence vote.  

#Imran Khan #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

How former Pakistan army chief Bajwa's daughter-in-law became billionaire in just a week of her marriage

2
Health

Maternal obesity during pregnancy impacts offspring's liver, skeletal muscle metabolism, finds study

3
Diaspora

Punjab's Rajwinder Singh killed Australian woman because her dog barked at him

4
Punjab

NRI wanted for killing Australian woman arrested in Delhi

5
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

6
Entertainment

Barcelona welcomes its newest fan Raha, shares picture of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor with their daughter

7
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh University forms committee as student agitation spreads

8
Nation

India abstains from anti-Iran UN vote

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh road closed for public; traffic police issue advisory about alternative routes

10
Delhi

CBI files first chargesheet in Delhi excise scam case; Manish Sisodia not named, AAP says 'Satyamev Jayate'

Don't Miss

View All
Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

10-year-old booked for ‘glorifying’ gun culture
Punjab

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; Watch video
Punjab

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

School student stabbed my teenage son in the heart, says Punjabi-origin man who regrets moving to Canada
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart

Village with Adifference!
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's Rurka Kalan: Village with a difference!

Chandigarh’s Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India

Barnala couple shows the way, uses stubble to grow vegetables
Punjab

Barnala couple shows the way, uses stubble to grow vegetables

Top News

15 women members in Constituent Assembly, their contribution rarely discussed: PM Modi

15 women members in Constituent Assembly, their contribution rarely discussed: PM Modi

'One of them, Dakshaayini Velayudhan who had come out of dep...

Video of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain meeting Tihar jail superintendent surfaces

Video of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain meeting Tihar jail superintendent surfaces

The purported video of the AAP leader meeting the jail super...

Shraddha Walkar murder: Accused Aaftab Poonawala sent to 13-day judicial custody, says Delhi Police

Shraddha Walkar murder: Accused Aaftab Poonawala sent to 13-day judicial custody, says Delhi Police

Polygraph test on Poonawala went on for nearly three hours o...

Punjab farmer leaders submit memorandum to Governor; seek legal guarantee for MSP, withdrawal of Electricity Bill

Punjab farmer leaders submit memorandum to Governor; seek legal guarantee for MSP, withdrawal of Electricity Bill

On the call of Samyukta Kisan Morcha, representatives of 33 ...

Punjab's Rajwinder Singh killed Australian woman because her dog barked at him

Punjab's Rajwinder Singh killed Australian woman because her dog barked at him

After killing he buried the body in the sand and tied the do...


Cities

View All

MC cracks whip on illegal buildings

Amritsar MC cracks whip on illegal buildings

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

PSPCL officials not depositing replaced goods in stores: RTI

India needs incorruptible young men, women dedicated to serve society: Punjab Governor

Ban 'Dastan-e-Sirhind' film: Dal Khalsa

332 dengue cases reported in Bathinda

332 dengue cases reported in Bathinda

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

Chandigarh road closed for public; traffic police issue advisory about alternative routes

Chandigarh road closed for public; traffic police issue advisory about alternative routes

Rival councillors join hands against Chandigarh MC drive to remove hanging cables

Parliament may take up Chandigarh Tenancy Act in December

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

33 farm unions to protest in Chandigarh today

Shraddha Walkar murder: Accused Aaftab Poonawala sent to 13-day judicial custody, says Delhi Police

Shraddha Walkar murder: Accused Aaftab Poonawala sent to 13-day judicial custody, says Delhi Police

AIIMS ransomware attack: Key patient data at risk of leak, sale on Dark Web, says experts

Video of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain meeting Tihar jail superintendent surfaces

Stopped from smoking in store, Gurugram man fires shot at worker

Noida: Pet dog attacks 2 children in lift, video surfaces

Rs 32-crore dues not cleared, Jalandhar Development Authority bans property registration in 28 colonies

Rs 32-crore dues not cleared, Jalandhar Development Authority bans property registration in 28 colonies

13 test positive for dengue in Jalandhar district, tally rises to 388

Kapurthala sees 1,275 farm fires, 20% fewer than last year’s figure, claims Deputy Commissioner

FIR against three for flaunting weapons in Nawanshahr

Jalandhar: Contraband seized in NDPS cases destroyed

737 farmers fined ~16 lakh, 571 blacklisted for stubble burning

737 farmers fined Rs 16 lakh, 571 blacklisted for stubble burning in Ludhiana district

Income Tax raids on jewellers, stores continue on Day 2 in Ludhiana

Ludhiana police hold surprise check at Ghumar Mandi gun house

Rashly driven bus rams into cyclist in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Crackdown on illegal hoardings in Ward 68

Relief after two protests hold city traffic to ransom

Relief after two protests hold Patiala city traffic to ransom

Punjabi University's 5-day book fair a big draw

594 dengue cases reported in Patiala this month: Health Dept

141 units of blood collected at camp in Government Mohindra College, Patiala