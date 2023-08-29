 Former Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif slams suspension of Imran Khan’s sentence in Toshakhana case, calls it ‘dark chapter’ : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Former Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif slams suspension of Imran Khan’s sentence in Toshakhana case, calls it ‘dark chapter’

Former Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif slams suspension of Imran Khan’s sentence in Toshakhana case, calls it ‘dark chapter’

Takes indirect jibe at Khan, says favourite’s sentence has been suspended, not terminated

Former Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif slams suspension of Imran Khan’s sentence in Toshakhana case, calls it ‘dark chapter’

Shehbaz Sharif. File Photo



PTI

Islamabad, August 29

Pakistan’s former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday slammed Supreme Court Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial for “favouring” Imran Khan, saying his messages to the lower courts led to the suspension of the sentence of the former premier and called the verdict a “dark chapter” in the country’s history.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday suspended Khan’s three-year sentence in the Toshakhana corruption case and ordered his release from jail, in a major relief to the former Pakistan prime minister.

Taking to microblogging site X, formerly Twitter, Sharif said that the IHC had been influenced by the Supreme Court’s leniency toward the PTI chief.

Taking an indirect jibe at Khan, Sharif said, “The 'favourite's' sentence has been suspended, not terminated.”

“Chief Justice’s message of “Good to see you” and “Wishing you good luck” reached Islamabad High Court. If everyone knows what the decision will be before the decision comes, it should be a moment of concern for the justice system,” the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President said, slamming the court for suspending Khan's sentence.

The former premier further said that when a “clear message” was received from the higher judiciary, the subordinate court would follow suit.

On Wednesday, the apex court, after hearing various petitions against the Toshakhana case, observed that there were “shortcomings” in the judgment of the sessions court.

The panel observed that the verdict was given in haste and without giving the right of defence to the accused. “Prima facie, there are shortcomings in the trial court verdict,” the chief justice said.

The Supreme Court had also stated it would wait for the IHC hearing before giving its judgment. It resumed the hearing Thursday but adjourned it without fixing any date after it was told that the IHC was holding a hearing.

Asking why lenience was not extended to his brother and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif said, “A monitoring judge was appointed to ensure Nawaz Sharif's punishment, (and now) the chief justice himself (has become) a monitoring judge to save the 'favourite'.”

“This role of the justice system will be written as the dark chapter of history. Scales tilted to one side, and a justice system that undermines justice are not acceptable,” he said, adding that the law was powerless before those who “sold the watches”.

According to the details of an official inquiry, Khan allegedly earned Rs 36 million by illegally selling three watches gifted to him by foreign dignitaries to a local watch dealer during his tenure as prime minister.

“If thieves and state terrorists are facilitated, where will the common man get justice in the country?” Sharif asked.

Alleging undue leniency by the country’s courts to Khan, Sharif said, “Be it May 9, be it an attack on the judicial complex, be it raining petrol bombs on the police, everything is forgiven.”

#Imran Khan #Pakistan #Shehbaz Sharif #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

SGPC raises objection to actor wearing kirpan in ‘objectionable manner’ in movie scene; threatens legal action

2
Chandigarh

Doctor couple from Mohali leads mid-air rescue of critical infant

3
Trending

'This family really is gold': Neeraj Chopra's mother's reply when asked about Pakistan's Arshad is class apart, says 'marriage will happen...'

4
Punjab

Punjab to set up Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Mohali

5
India

Russian President Putin dials PM Modi, says won't attend G20 summit

6
India

Geetika Srivastava to be India's first woman chargé d'affaires in Pakistan

7
Punjab

PSPCL suspends three officers for misappropriation of material: Punjab Power Minister

8
Haryana

Haryana: No yatra, cops escort group of 50 to Nuh temples

9
India

China includes Arunachal Pradesh, Aksai Chin in its new map

10
Punjab

Zimbabwean woman student enrolled in Ludhiana college arrested at Mumbai airport

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 200 per cylinder: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur

Ahead of upcoming assembly elections, LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 200

Subsidy for Ujjwala beneficiaries now stands at Rs 400 per L...

Union territory status of Jammu and Kashmir is not permanent thing: Centre tells Supreme Court

Union territory status of Jammu and Kashmir is not permanent thing, Centre tells Supreme Court

However, the court says lack of electoral democracy cannot b...

Pakistan court to announce verdict on Imran Khan's plea against his conviction in Toshakhana corruption case

Imran Khan to be set free as court suspends 3-year sentence in Toshakhana case

A division bench comprising Islamabad High Court Chief Justi...

China includes Arunachal Pradesh, Aksai Chin in new 'standard map'

China includes Arunachal Pradesh, Aksai Chin in its new map

Delhi schoolteacher booked for making derogatory remarks in class

Delhi schoolteacher booked for making derogatory remarks in class

A complaint was filed following the incident last week


Cities

View All

Actor wearing ‘kirpan’: SGPC dissatisfied with clarification by makers of ‘Yaariyan 2’ movie; decides to initiate legal action

‘Kirpan’ or 'khukri': SGPC dissatisfied with clarification by makers of ‘Yaariyan 2’ movie; decides to initiate legal action

Drone sorties: Police register FIRs to nail drug smugglers

National Sports Day: Amritsar needs more facilities to hone sporting talent

Leadership should be open to ideas, says poet-scientist Gauhar Raza

Amritsar's retina surgeon Dr Veer Singh gets Rhett-Buckler award in USA

4-year-old Bathinda boy Geetansh Goyal recites Hanuman Chalisa in record time, gets invite to meet President

4-year-old Bathinda boy recites Hanuman Chalisa in record time, gets invite to meet President Murmu

Drug smugglers attack police team in Bathinda, 2 cops hurt

THE TRIBUNE IMPACT: MC gets cracking, removes pvt fences from public parks

Chandigarh MC gets cracking, removes pvt fences from public parks

PU POLLS: Cops list 92 ‘troublemakers’, tell them to furnish bonds

PU POLLS: No let-up in security on campus despite dip in violent incidents

Free travel facility for Chandigarh policemen in CTU buses

Chandigarh: Sanitary official sacked, another suspended on repeated plaints

G20 Summit in Delhi: Deploying langur mimics among authorities’ plans to scare off monkeys

G20 Summit in Delhi: Deploying langur mimics among authorities’ plans to scare off monkeys

Delhi world's most polluted city; residents to lose 12 years of life to pollution: Study

Impartially evaluate drinking water, sanitary conditions in Tihar Jail: Delhi High Court

Sexual assault by classmates: Arvind Kejriwal orders suspension of teachers, vice-principal of Delhi govt school

Delhi cop swindled of Rs 50 lakh on pretext of investing in health product business; couple at large

108 ambulance proves lifesaver as staff help 2 women in labour

108 ambulance proves lifesaver as staff help 2 women in labour

Ensure use of treated water for construction works: ADC

Decks cleared for flights from Adampur airport

Man nabbed with 150-gm heroin

Jalandhar: 860 CAPF recruits get letters

Zimbabwean student enrolled in a college in Punjab’s Ludhiana arrested as bullet is found in her bag at Mumbai airport

Zimbabwean woman student enrolled in Ludhiana college arrested at Mumbai airport

Rs 40-crore boost to health infrastructure, 12 new projects completed in Ludhiana district

Rainfall causes waterlogging, sewer overflow; motorists face traffic snarls in Ludhiana

Power supply hit in most areas in Ludhiana

Ludhiana gets 18.6 mm rainfall

Traffic hit as drug de-addiction centre workers hold protest

Traffic hit as drug de-addiction centre workers hold protest

More than 100 pass out of jail training school

Experts discuss challenges to Indian democracy

3 PSPCL officers suspended

Sports not a priority for Punjab's AAP govt: Anurag Thakur