Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh honoured in Britain

London: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was conferred a Lifetime Achievement Honour by the India-UK Achievers Honours in London for his contribution to the fields of economics and politics. The award will be given to him in New Delhi. AP
Ex-SL Prez apologises for Easter bombings
Colombo: Former Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena on Tuesday apologised to the country’s minority Catholic community for the devastating 2019 Easter Sunday bombings that killed over 270 people, including 11 Indians. PTI
People protest against the government’s pension reform plan in Saint-Nazaire, France.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tax relief, govt goes on spending spree for growth & jobs in poll Budget
Rs 79,000 crore for PM Awas Yojana
Cutting red tape, KYC norms to be simplified
Updation hassle to end | PAN ‘common identifier’ for digital...
Outlay pruned, agriculture gets raw deal
Budget down by Rs 9,000 crore | 12% cut in crop insurance pl...
Record Rs 2.4 lakh crore for Railways
Capital outlay nine times than in 2013-14 | Priority to 100 ...