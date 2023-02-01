Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh honoured in Britain

London: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was conferred a Lifetime Achievement Honour by the India-UK Achievers Honours in London for his contribution to the fields of economics and politics. The award will be given to him in New Delhi. AP

Ex-SL Prez apologises for Easter bombings

Colombo: Former Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena on Tuesday apologised to the country’s minority Catholic community for the devastating 2019 Easter Sunday bombings that killed over 270 people, including 11 Indians. PTI

People protest against the government’s pension reform plan in Saint-Nazaire, France.

