Former Prime Minister David Cameron appointed UK Foreign Secretary

London, November 13
In a highly unusual move, former Prime Minister David Cameron was on Monday named UK Foreign Secretary.
It’s rare for a former leader, and a non-lawmaker, to take a senior government post.
The government said Cameron will be appointed to Parliament’s unelected upper chamber, the House of Lords.
