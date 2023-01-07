Former SL Prez Rajapaksa returns home

Colombo, January 6
Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who was ousted from power last year over his government’s mishandling of the cash-strapped country’s economy, has returned here from Dubai, his first foreign trip since returning to Sri Lanka four months ago.
Rajapaksa and wife Ioma arrived at Bandaranaike International Airport here from Dubai on Thursday.
Rajapaksa, 73, fled Sri Lanka to the Maldives in July, as the country plunged into an economic crisis.
