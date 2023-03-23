Former UK PM Boris grilled over ‘Partygate’

London, March 22

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson began testifying on Wednesday at a crucial hearing on whether he misled Parliament about lockdown parties. Johnson denies deliberately lying, but if found to have done so, he could face suspension or even lose his seat in Parliament.

Sunak’s Brexit deal clears house vote British lawmakers voted in favour of PM Sunak’s deal with the European Union to rewrite the rules on Northern Ireland trade

The House of Commons voted 515-29 to back a key portion of the agreement

Sunak faced a rebellion by about 20 fellow Conservatives, including his two immediate predecessors Liz Truss and Boris Johnson

Johnson is being questioned by the House of Commons standards committee over his statements about rule-breaking parties in government buildings during the coronavirus pandemic.

He told the committee after taking an oath on a Bible that events were wrong and “I bitterly regret it,” but added: “hand on heart ... I did not lie to the House.” He acknowledged that his insistence that the rules were followed at all times turned out to be untrue. — AP