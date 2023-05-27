 Former US diplomat Henry Kissinger celebrates 100th birthday, still active in global affairs : The Tribune India

Former US diplomat Henry Kissinger celebrates 100th birthday, still active in global affairs

Kissinger remains known for his key role in American foreign policy of 1960s and 1970s, including eventual attempts to pull US out of Vietnam, but not before he became inextricably linked to many of the conflict’s most disputed actions

Former US diplomat Henry Kissinger celebrates 100th birthday, still active in global affairs

Henry Kissinger. PTI file



New York, May 27

Former diplomat and presidential adviser Henry Kissinger marks his 100th birthday on Saturday, outlasting many of his political contemporaries who guided the United States through one of its most tumultuous periods including the presidency of Richard Nixon and the Vietnam War.

Born in Germany on May 27, 1923, Kissinger remains known for his key role in American foreign policy of the 1960s and 1970s, including eventual attempts to pull the US out of Vietnam, but not before he became inextricably linked to many of the conflict’s most disputed actions.

David Kissinger, writing in The Washington Post on Thursday, said his father’s centenary “might have an air of inevitability for anyone familiar with his force of character and love of historical symbolism. Not only has he outlived most of his peers, eminent detractors and students, but he has also remained indefatigably active throughout his 90s.”      

The elder Kissinger will celebrate this week with visits to New York, London and his hometown of Fürth, Germany, David Kissinger wrote.

In recent years Kissinger has continued to hold sway over Washington’s power brokers as an elder statesman. He has provided advice to Republican and Democratic presidents, including the White House during the Trump administration, while maintaining an international consulting business through which he delivers speeches in the German accent he has not lost since fleeing the Nazi regime with his family when he was a teenager.

During eight years as a national security adviser and secretary of state, Kissinger was involved in major foreign policy events including the first example of “shuttle diplomacy” seeking Middle East peace, secret negotiations with China to defrost relations between the burgeoning superpowers and the instigation of the Paris peace talks seeking an end to the Vietnam conflict and the US military’s presence there.

Kissinger, along with Nixon, also bore the brunt of criticism from American allies when North Vietnamese communist forces took Saigon in 1975 as the remaining US personnel fled what is now known as Ho Chi Minh City.

Kissinger additionally was accused of orchestrating the expansion of the conflict into Laos and Cambodia, enabling the rise of the genocidal Khmer Rouge regime that killed an estimated 2 million Cambodians.

Among his endorsements, Kissinger was recognised as a central driver in the period of detente, a diplomatic effort between the U.S. and the Soviet Union beginning in 1967 through 1979 to reduce Cold War tensions with trade and arms negotiations including the Strategic Arms Limitation Talks treaties.

Kissinger remained one of Nixon’s most trusted advisers through his administration from 1969 to 1974, his power only growing through the Watergate affair that brought down the 37th president.

Gerald Ford, who as vice president ascended to the Oval Office following his predecessor’s resignation, awarded Kissinger the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1977, saying Kissinger “wielded America’s great power with wisdom and compassion in the service of peace.”         

Others have accused Kissinger of more concern with power than harmony during his tenure in Washington, enacting realpolitik policies favoring American interests while assisting or emboldening repressive regimes in Pakistan, Chile and Indonesia. AP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Estranged husband stabs his Sikh wife to death in Canada's Brampton; arrested

2
Chandigarh

From September, take Airport Road to New Chandigarh

3
Punjab

Low monsoon rain in Punjab, Haryana likely

4
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

5
Diaspora

Bill introduced in US to hire foreign health workers on H-1B visa

6
Nation

Five judges elevated as high court chief justices; one to retire on May 30

7
Diaspora

Canadian party calls on govt to stop deportation of 150 Punjabi students

8
Sports

Sensational Shubman Gill takes Gujarat Titans to second successive IPL final

9
Punjab

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Sidhu Moosewala's mother

10
Nation

China Select Committee of US House recommends making India part of NATO Plus

Don't Miss

View All
Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar
J & K

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Moosewala’s mother
Punjab

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Sidhu Moosewala's mother

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s UK home gets Blue Plaque honour
Punjab

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh's UK home gets Blue Plaque honour

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely
World

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely

Viral video: Did Salman Khan's security stop Vicky Kaushal at IIFA 2023?
Trending

Viral video: Did Salman Khan's security stop Vicky Kaushal at IIFA 2023?

Senior citizen duped of ~13L
Himachal

Senior citizen duped of Rs 13 lakh by fake WhatsApp caller from Canada

Top News

China Select Committee of US House recommends making India part of NATO Plus

China Select Committee of US House recommends making India part of NATO Plus

NATO Plus, currently NATO Plus 5, is a security arrangement ...

Karnataka cabinet expansion: 24 legislators to take oath as ministers today

24 ministers inducted into Siddaramaiah ministry in Karnataka

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administers the oath of office ...

Niti Aayog meeting: PM Modi for devising a common vision for making India developed nation by 2047

Niti Aayog meeting: PM Modi for devising a common vision for making India developed nation by 2047

West Bengal, Punjab and Delhi chief ministers boycott the me...

Boycotting NITI Aayog meeting by some CMs is anti-people, irresponsible: BJP

Boycotting NITI Aayog meeting by some CMs is anti-people, irresponsible: BJP

Senior BJP leader says the NITI Aayog is a key body for dete...

In pictures: India’s new Parliament building

In pictures: Inside India’s new Parliament building

PM Modi will inaugurate it on Sunday


Cities

View All

PSEB Class X result: Naman Yashpal tops Amritsar district with 98.77%

PSEB Class X result: Naman Yashpal tops Amritsar district with 98.77%

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

Kuldeep Dhaliwal meets Foreign Secretary over release of two Ajnala youths

Amritsar man duped of Rs 12 lakh; police book fake travel agent

Gurugram: Tarn Taran man tries to send opium to US via courier, booked

Two DCs in a spot over stubble-burning issue

Two Punjab DCs in a spot over stubble-burning issue

Row erupts as Bathinda MC issues notice to library

Close call for passengers as Haryana Roadways bus overturns at Zirakpur barrier near Chandigarh

Close call for passengers as Haryana Roadways bus overturns at Zirakpur barrier near Chandigarh

Electric Vehicle Policy: Chandigarh Administration may halt registration of petrol two-wheelers from July

‘0001’ goes for Rs 21.22 lakh at RLA e-auction in Chandigarh

Chandigarh imposes ban on hookah bars with stiff punishment for offenders

Nine heritage items from Chandigarh fetch Rs 1.17 crore in US

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi sent to 4-day Delhi Police custody in illegal arms supply case

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi sent to 4-day Delhi Police custody in illegal arms supply case

Bad weather: Four Delhi-bound flights diverted to Amritsar airport

80 more Delhi jail officials transferred

Bus driver thrashed by street vendors

Woman ends life in Noida

Manpreet tops district with 98.62%, placed 7th in state

PSEB Class X results: Manpreet Kaur tops Jalandhar district with 98.62%, placed 7th in Punjab

Truck driver murdered, half-burnt body found at village near Goraya

Burglars strike at NRI’s house

Students stage protest, allege harassment by colleges over fee

AI in waste management

Kiranjit tops dist with 98.92%

Kiranjit Kaur tops Ludhiana district with 98.92%

Woman, 2 daughters jump into canal; six-yr-old feared drowned

Man nabbed for using fake stamps of MLAs, officials to make documents

Woman among two held with heroin

DSP’s gunman dies as weapon goes off

PSEB Class X: Sanjana Kumari tops in Patiala district

PSEB Class X: Sanjana Kumari tops in Patiala district

5 girls from Fatehgarh Sahib make it to merit list

RSETIs positively influencing mindset of rural youth: ADC

Residents protest non-disposal of sullage

Placement camp on May 30