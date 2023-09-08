Fortunate to have neighbours like India: Nepal Min

PTI

Kathmandu, September 7

Nepal Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud has said Nepal is fortunate to have neighbours like India who have contributed to the development of the Himalayan nation and its people. Saud said this while jointly inaugurating with India’s Ambassador Naveen Srivastava a new building of the Himalaya Kiran Public Campus in eastern Nepal, built under the Indian grant assistance of NPR 37 million.

Established in 1949 as Himalaya Middle School, the Himalaya Kiran Public Campus was upgraded in 2005 to conduct Master’s Degree courses. It has enrolled over 600 students, of which 60 per cent are girls. Situated in the Sankhuwasabha district of Koshi province in eastern Nepal, the campus was inaugurated on Wednesday by Foreign Minister Saud and Ambassador Srivastava.

The project was implemented under the ‘Nepal-India Development Cooperation' at the cost of NPR 37.40 million. Srivastava said the project was an important part of the robust partnership between India and Nepaletc.

#Nepal