Fortunate to have neighbours like India: Nepal Min

Kathmandu, September 7
Nepal Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud has said Nepal is fortunate to have neighbours like India who have contributed to the development of the Himalayan nation and its people. Saud said this while jointly inaugurating with India’s Ambassador Naveen Srivastava a new building of the Himalaya Kiran Public Campus in eastern Nepal, built under the Indian grant assistance of NPR 37 million.
Established in 1949 as Himalaya Middle School, the Himalaya Kiran Public Campus was upgraded in 2005 to conduct Master’s Degree courses. It has enrolled over 600 students, of which 60 per cent are girls. Situated in the Sankhuwasabha district of Koshi province in eastern Nepal, the campus was inaugurated on Wednesday by Foreign Minister Saud and Ambassador Srivastava.
The project was implemented under the ‘Nepal-India Development Cooperation' at the cost of NPR 37.40 million. Srivastava said the project was an important part of the robust partnership between India and Nepaletc.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use Metro
The Delhi Metro has decided to start its services from 4 am ...
Spain's President to skip G20 Summit in New Delhi after testing positive for Covid
After Xi and Putin, Sánchez is the third world leader to hav...
INDIA vs BJP: Results for 7 assembly bypolls today; BJP takes early lead in Tripura, SP in Uttar Pradesh
The 7 seats include Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar...
Director, principal, cook of children's home in Kolkata repeatedly 'raped' minor girl over 10 years
The inmates have been shifted to a safe place after the alle...
Sikh rapper wants to stay in New Zealand; says fears for life in India: Report
His account was banned after there were complaints about the...