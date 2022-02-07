Found an admirer in Pak dictator Zia-ul-Haq

Islamabad, February 6
Pakistan’s brutal dictator General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, known for banning music and other fine arts featuring women in the Islamic nation, could not remain untouched from the golden voice of Lata Mangeshkar and had once himself confessed that he was an admirer of India’s nightingale.
According to an old interview, Zia confessed his admiration for Mangeshkar while talking with late Indian journalist Kuldip Nayar in 1982. Nayar poked Zia by asking that the Indians say that whenever they want to bring some cultural troupe to the neighbouring country, it was not quite welcome in Pakistan.
The troupe apparently consisted of some leading women singers, including the legendary Lata Mageshkar.
Zia, who by that time had launched his project of Islamising Pakistan, said, “I am the man responsible. I myself am fond of Lata Mangeshkar but if you want to send her to Pakistan to sing, I’ll say not now because it is not compatible with the current Pakistani spirit.” Zia took over the government in a military coup in 1977 after deposing the elected government of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, whom he got hanged in a murder case through his hand-picked judges. — PTI
Word of praise
General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq confessed his admiration for Lata while talking to late Indian journalist Kuldip Nayar in 1982.
