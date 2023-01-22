Four girls booked for ‘torturing’ fellow student at Lahore school

Lahore, January 21
Four girl students have been booked by police here in Pakistan’s Punjab provincial capital for allegedly torturing a fellow girl student on the issue of drugs at a top private school here, prompting authorities to launch an investigation.
The incident took place on January 16 at the American International School located in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) in Lahore.
A video of a girl being tortured by her classmates at the school went viral on social media. The video shows teenage girls holding the alleged victim by the hair and pinning her to the ground. The girls could be heard verbally abusing the alleged victim and telling her to “say sorry”.
A case has been registered the four girls after the victim’s father Imran Younis filed a complaint.
According to the FIR, the victim recorded the video of class fellows taking drugs on campus.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US
According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...
Men marrying girls below 14 to be booked under POCSO Act: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Says the state has an average of 31 per cent marriages in ‘p...