Four girls booked for ‘torturing’ fellow student at Lahore school

PTI

Lahore, January 21

Four girl students have been booked by police here in Pakistan’s Punjab provincial capital for allegedly torturing a fellow girl student on the issue of drugs at a top private school here, prompting authorities to launch an investigation.

The incident took place on January 16 at the American International School located in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) in Lahore.

A video of a girl being tortured by her classmates at the school went viral on social media. The video shows teenage girls holding the alleged victim by the hair and pinning her to the ground. The girls could be heard verbally abusing the alleged victim and telling her to “say sorry”.

A case has been registered the four girls after the victim’s father Imran Younis filed a complaint.

According to the FIR, the victim recorded the video of class fellows taking drugs on campus.