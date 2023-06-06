Four killed in plane crash that sparked scare in Washington

Washington, June 5
Four people, including the pilot, were killed in Sunday’s crash of a light plane that caused a security scare when it flew over heavily restricted airspace near Washington, authorities said on Monday.
Investigators do not yet know why the plane was on that flight path after the pilot became unresponsive, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said.
The Department of Defense scrambled F-16 fighter jets, which created a sonic boom over the US capital as they pursued the Cessna Citation 560 that crashed in southwest Virginia. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Darknet-based drug cartel busted with 'largest' LSD seizure, says NCB
Darknet refers to the deep hidden internet platform that is ...
India, US agree on roadmap to fast-track defence tech transfer
Eye on China, reiterate commitment to ensure free, open Indo...
BSF nabs two Pakistanis in Tarn Taran sector who crossed over inadvertently, hands them back to Rangers
Nothing objectionable except personal belongings and Pakista...
Railways put Odisha accident toll at 278; 101 bodies yet to be identified
1,100 injured, less than 200 are undergoing treatment in var...