Four killed in plane crash that sparked scare in Washington

Washington, June 5

Four people, including the pilot, were killed in Sunday’s crash of a light plane that caused a security scare when it flew over heavily restricted airspace near Washington, authorities said on Monday.

Investigators do not yet know why the plane was on that flight path after the pilot became unresponsive, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said.

The Department of Defense scrambled F-16 fighter jets, which created a sonic boom over the US capital as they pursued the Cessna Citation 560 that crashed in southwest Virginia. — Reuters