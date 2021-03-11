Four nations to build North Sea wind farms

Copenhagen: Belgium, Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands plan to build North Sea wind farms capable of producing at least 150 gigawatts of energy by 2050 to help cut carbon emissions that cause climate change. AP

Michelangelo’s drawing sold for 23 mn euros

paris: An ink drawing of a nude man by Michelangelo sold for more than 23 million euros ($24.17 million) at an auction in Paris on Wednesday, Christie’s said. reuters