Four soldiers killed in IED blast in Pakistan

PTI

Peshawar, June 1

At least four Pakistan Army soldiers were killed while three others injured in an IED blast in the country’s restive northwest region, Police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred late on Friday evening when the security forces were on patrolling duty in Sra Bangla and Tarkhanan area of the country’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

At least four Pakistan Army soldiers were killed and three others were injured in the blast triggered by the improvised explosive device. The injured were immediately shifted to hospital and admitted, said the police.

