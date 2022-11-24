 Foxconn offers $1,400 to each new hire to leave China iPhone factory amid protests : The Tribune India

The package covers lost salary, quarantine allowances and miscellaneous items, according to the notice

The logo of Foxconn seen outside the company's building in Taipei, Taiwan. Reuters



Hong Kong, November 24

Apple iPhone maker Foxconn is offering $1,400 to each new worker at its factory in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou to leave the facility, in a desperate move to end protests after workers clashed with security forces over late bonus payments for work during covid lockdowns, the media reported on Thursday.

The new hires at the world's largest iPhone factory will receive the money if they tender their resignation immediately, reports South China Morning Post.

The offer to workers was published by Chinese online media outlet Cailianshe, after violent clashes over allowances and strict covid-19 measures.

"According to the company notice, recently-hired workers at the iPhone production unit of Foxconn in Zhengzhou will receive 8,000 if they tender their resignation immediately and will receive another 2,000 yuan upon boarding a bus out of the facility," the report mentioned.

"Some employees are still concerned about the coronavirus and hope to quit and return home, and the company deeply understands the concerns," according to the notice.

The package covers lost salary, quarantine allowances and miscellaneous items, according to the notice.

Foxconn has entered into a closed-loop production mode since last month after a covid-19 outbreak.

This forced Apple to issue a rare warning earlier this month about delayed shipments of iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max models.

The latest problem can further hamper Apple's supply chain ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Foxconn, officially known as Hon Hai Precision, said in a statement that there had been public protests and "violence" at the factory.

"With respect to violence, the company will continue to communicate with employees and the government to prevent similar incidents from happening again," the company had said in a statement.

Hundreds of workers were seen in social media videos, marching down a road, throwing sticks and bricks at anti-riot police. IANS

#China

