 France gets its youngest-ever prime minister, Gabriel Attal, as Macron shakes up government : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • France gets its youngest-ever prime minister, Gabriel Attal, as Macron shakes up government

France gets its youngest-ever prime minister, Gabriel Attal, as Macron shakes up government

Attal, 34, rose to prominence as the government spokesman and education minister

France gets its youngest-ever prime minister, Gabriel Attal, as Macron shakes up government

Gabriel Attal. Reuters file



Paris, January 9

Gabriel Attal was named on Tuesday as France’s youngest-ever prime minister, as President Emmanuel Macron seeks a fresh start for the rest of his term amid growing political pressure from the far right.

Macron’s office announced the appointment in a statement. Attal, 34, rose to prominence as the government spokesman and education minister. He is France’s first openly gay prime minister.

His predecessor Elisabeth Borne resigned Monday following recent political turmoil over an immigration law that strengthens the government’s ability to deport foreigners.

Macron, a 46-year-old centrist whose term ends in 2027, is to name a government in the coming days. AP

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#France


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Congress, AAP hold seat-sharing talks for Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, Punjab; decide to meet again

2
India

Bengaluru AI start-up CEO kills 4-year-old son in Goa hotel, arrested while fleeing to Karnataka with body in bag

3
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh High Court rejects plea of DGP Kundu, Kangra SP to recall transfer orders as fallout of businessman Nishant controversy case

4
Business

India’s ultra rich buy Rs 7,200 crore luxury flats in Gurugram in just 72 hours

5
Jalandhar

Punjabi students' protest at Algoma University, Canada, enters 5th day

6
Diaspora

Family of Sikh couple killed in shooting in Canada holds vigil in Brampton

7
Chandigarh

Heritage grandeur to fore at Punjab and Haryana High Court’s newly unveiled Le Café

8
Haryana

Gurugram Police arrest main accused’s female friend in former model Divya Pahuja's murder case

9
Delhi

AAP, Congress set for Delhi deal, but tie-up unlikely in Punjab

10
Punjab

Video: In broad daylight, '200 rounds' fired at Zira councillor’s house during wedding in Punjab's Ferozepur; police probe drug smuggling rivalry

Don't Miss

View All
India’s ultra rich buy Rs 7,200 cr luxury flats in Gurugram in just 73 hours
Business

India’s ultra rich buy Rs 7,200 crore luxury flats in Gurugram in just 72 hours

Now, safety guards to save bikers from killer thread
Amritsar

Now, safety guards to save bikers from killer kite thread

11.94 lakh passports issued in state last year
Punjab

11.94 lakh passports issued in Punjab last year

Stray cattle menace reaches airport, officials ‘unmoved’
Chandigarh

Stray cattle menace reaches Mohali airport, officials ‘unmoved’

Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C
Chandigarh

Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season
J & K

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season

Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch
Pollywood

On his birthday, Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year
J & K

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year

Top News

Bengaluru AI start-up CEO kills 4-year-old son in Goa hotel, arrested while fleeing to Karnataka with body in a bag

Bengaluru AI start-up CEO kills 4-year-old son in Goa hotel, arrested while fleeing to Karnataka with body in bag Bengaluru AI start-up CEO kills 4-year-old son in Goa hotel, arrested while fleeing to Karnataka with body in bag

Suchana Seth was among the top '100 Brilliant Women in AI Et...

Himachal High Court rejects plea of DGP Kundu, Kangra SP to recall transfer orders as fallout of businessman Nishant controversy case

Himachal Pradesh High Court rejects plea of DGP Kundu, Kangra SP to recall transfer orders as fallout of businessman Nishant controversy case

‘Suchana Seth was not happy …’: Blood-stained cloths and fake address, know how AI start-up CEO’s crime came to light

‘Suchana Seth was not happy…’: Blood-stained cloths and fake address, know how AI start-up CEO’s crime came to light

Police said her divorce proceedings have been finalised, and...

7-judge Constitution Bench begins hearing on AMU’s minority status

7-judge Constitution Bench begins hearing on AMU’s minority status

It comes 8 years after the BJP-led NDA government sought to ...

ED files first charge sheet in railways land-for-jobs case, names Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti

Enforcement Directorate files first charge sheet in railways land-for-jobs case, names Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti

An alleged ‘close associate’ of Lalu Prasad Yadav's family, ...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC razes parts of 5 illegal under-construction hotels

Amritsar MC razes parts of 5 illegal under-construction hotels

Cops conduct cordon & search operation in Amritsar, rural areas

High Court issues notice to Punjab govt on delay in holding municipal corporation polls

Now, safety guards to save bikers from killer kite thread

DSP’s plea on turning approver in drugs case to come up on January 23 in Tarn Taran court

Respect party workers, else victory won’t be easy: Sidhu

Respect party workers, else victory won’t be easy: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Congress brass keeps watch on ex-PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s activities

Congress infighting intensifies ahead of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s rally

UT admn tells high court that they will withdraw show-cause notice issued to Chandigarh Golf Club

Chandigarh administration to withdraw show-cause notice to Chandigarh Golf Club, Punjab and Haryana High Court informed

Mohali to have its own land bank for promoting future investment

Stray canine menace: Hospitals run out of vaccine, dog bite victims left in lurch

Stray cattle menace reaches Mohali airport, officials ‘unmoved’

2 found dead in Mohali, police suspect murder

2 Delhi Police officers killed as their car collides with truck in Haryana's Sonepat

2 Delhi Police officers die as their car collides with truck in Haryana's Sonepat

16 trains running late due to fog; Delhi air quality in ‘very poor’ category

AAP leaders file nominations for RS elections

AAP, Congress set for Delhi deal, but tie-up unlikely in Punjab

BJP takes dig at Kejri for skipping ED summons

48 houses searched in Qazi Mandi locality

48 houses searched in Qazi Mandi locality

Jalandhar DSP murder case: Blood-stained clothes of auto driver found near his house

‘Funds embezzled’: Centre seeks probe into Jalandhar Smart City ‘scam’

Congress not questioning AAP in Sukhpal Khaira case: Sunil Jakhar

Punjab Government committed to resolving issues of NRIs: Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

53rd in nation, Ludhiana best smart city in making in state

53rd in nation, Ludhiana best smart city in making in state

10 cartons of liquor, heroin seized during search op

Man injures stray dog with sharp weapon

14 swine flu cases in 8 days

Coaches, students from Tamil Nadu, other states rue lack of facilities

Sale of market’s parking land snowballs into political issue

Sale of market’s parking land snowballs into political issue

16 held after search ops in Patiala, 14 cases registered

Staffers go on strike for restoration of OPS

Punjab cagers secure place in pre-quarterfinals of national games

Central schemes should reach all at grassroots, says Khanna