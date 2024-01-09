France gets its youngest-ever prime minister, Gabriel Attal, as Macron shakes up government

Paris, January 9
Gabriel Attal was named on Tuesday as France’s youngest-ever prime minister, as President Emmanuel Macron seeks a fresh start for the rest of his term amid growing political pressure from the far right.
Macron’s office announced the appointment in a statement. Attal, 34, rose to prominence as the government spokesman and education minister. He is France’s first openly gay prime minister.
His predecessor Elisabeth Borne resigned Monday following recent political turmoil over an immigration law that strengthens the government’s ability to deport foreigners.
Macron, a 46-year-old centrist whose term ends in 2027, is to name a government in the coming days. AP
