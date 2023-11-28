 France to ban smoking on beaches as it seeks to avoid 75,000 tobacco-related deaths per year : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • France to ban smoking on beaches as it seeks to avoid 75,000 tobacco-related deaths per year

France to ban smoking on beaches as it seeks to avoid 75,000 tobacco-related deaths per year

Legislators also intend to outlaw single-use disposable e-cigarettes, with an initial vote on a draft law to ban them expected in the National Assembly next month

France to ban smoking on beaches as it seeks to avoid 75,000 tobacco-related deaths per year

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



AP

Paris, November 28

France will ban smoking on all beaches, in public parks, forests and some other public areas as part of a national anti-tobacco plan presented by the health minister on Tuesday.

Tobacco products cause 75,000 avoidable deaths a year in France, Minister of Health and Prevention Aurelien Rousseau said on BFM television. The government will introduce legislation at the start of next year to enlarge the scope of places where fines can be levied for smoking, he said.

“Beaches, parks, around schools lots of places had started these experiments and now, it's true, we're heading to a general rule to show our determination,” he said.

Legislators also intend to outlaw single-use disposable e-cigarettes, with an initial vote on a draft law to ban them expected in the National Assembly next month.

#France


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Karan Deol shares adorable picture with Dharmendra, wife Drisha Acharya, pens gratitude note on birthday

2
Punjab

When PACL's big stake went to ex-MD's father-in-law, staffer

3
Diaspora

American-Sikh body calls on New York gurdwara to act against those who heckled Indian envoy

4
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Rescuers ‘close’ to breaking through rubble, end of workers' ordeal nears

5
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt is latest victim of deepfake video after Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Kajol

6
World

UK PM Sunak highlights Punjabi Indian heritage in Gurpurb message

7
Entertainment

Fashion designer Rohit Bal admitted to Gurugram hospital

8
India

'Yeh to do December ko khulne the'; Congress leader accuses Balaghat collector of taking postal ballots out of strong room in viral video

9
Jalandhar

Department starts weekly organic mandi

10
India

India cooperating with US probe in Gurpatwant Singh Pannu case: Envoy

Don't Miss

View All
After SL &Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so
India

After Sri Lanka & Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Top News

Manual drilling at Silkyara tunnel on, rescuers cross 50-metre mark

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Rescuers ‘close’ to breaking through rubble, end of workers' ordeal nears

Rescue workers break through the 60-metre stretch of rubble ...

Haryana govt dismisses Jind school principal from service

Jind school principal fired for 'sexually harassing' girls

Education dept issues the dismissal orders following approva...

Rat-hole mining: Rescuers in Uttarakhand resort to traditional method after failure of modern machine

Rat-hole mining: Rescuers in Uttarakhand resort to traditional method after failure of modern machine

It is often associated with Meghalaya, where holes are drill...

Haryana farmers end 3-day protest after submitting memorandum to governor

Haryana farmers end 3-day protest after submitting memorandum to Governor

To hold a meeting in Hisar to decide their next course of ac...

Farmer leaders meet Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian over demands

Punjab farmer leaders meet Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian over demands

Set to meet Governor Banwarilal Purohit


Cities

View All

At 215, Amritsar’s air quality still in ‘poor’ category

At 215, Amritsar’s air quality still in ‘poor’ category

Thousands offer prayers at Golden Temple to mark Guru Nanak's Parkash Purb

4 steal money from Golden Temple counter

Amritsar MC floats tender to aid tourist police project

Experts raise concerns over public health in Amritsar Medical Association meet

Bathinda man among 2 held for spying for Pak

Bathinda man among 2 held for spying for Pak

Farmer leaders to meet Governor today

Farmer leaders to meet Governor today

Commuters take detours in Mohali

Farmers celebrate Gurpurb of Guru Nanak at protest site in Panchkula

Gurpurb of Guru Nanak: Banwarilal Purohit pays obeisance at Sector 8 gurdwara in Chandigarh

Haryana CM inaugurates parking at Gurdwara Nada Sahib

Marginal improvement in Delhi's air quality after rain

Marginal improvement in Delhi's air quality after rain

Delhi High Court imposes Rs 2 lakh costs on Ashneer Grover over posts against BharatPe

Social worker walks over 17,000 km to spread awareness on blood donation

L-G dissolves standing panel for violating SC, Centre guidelines

19-year-old held for killing woman

Delhi-Katra Expressway: Mana Talwandi people object to soil extraction

Delhi-Katra Expressway: Mana Talwandi people object to soil extraction

Department starts weekly organic mandi

Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra: 200 pilgrims leave for Hazur Sahib via train

Admn to go ahead with ‘mohalla’ celebrations

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: Van flagged off to spread awareness among people on Central schemes

25 new black spots identified in Police Commissionerate limits

25 new black spots identified in Police Commissionerate limits

Govt buses deployed for AAP’s rally in Dhuri, passengers hit

Juvenile among 3 nabbed with opium

Girl ‘jumps’ from factory roof, dies

Two booked for snatching mobile

Dak Ghar marks Day 11 of National Theatre Festival in Patiala

Dak Ghar marks Day 11 of National Theatre Festival in Patiala

Sakhi narration competition marks Guru Nanak Jayanti in Patiala

Gurpurb celebrated with religious fervour

Night shelter in Sirhind fails to serve purpose as many unaware of facility

Open university commemorates Constitution Day