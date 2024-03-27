France to deliver 78 howitzers to Ukraine

Paris: France will soon be able to deliver 78 Caesar howitzers to Ukraine and will boost its supply of shells to meet Kyiv's urgent needs for ammunition to fight Russia’s invasion. France has also set a goal to deliver 80,000 shells for 155 mm guns to Ukraine.
