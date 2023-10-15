France to deploy 7K soldiers in wake of stabbing incident

Arras (France), October 14
France will mobilise up to 7,000 soldiers to increase security around the country after a teacher was fatally stabbed and three others wounded in a school attack by a former student suspected of Islamic radicalisation, the President's office said on Saturday.
Some children and personnel returned to the Gambetta-Carnot school in the northern city of Arras as it reopened Saturday morning. — AP
