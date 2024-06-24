France’s far-right National Rally leading in parliamentary elections: Survey

Paris, June 23

France’s far right National Rally (RN) party and its allies are seen leading the first round of the country’s parliamentary elections with 35.5% of the vote, according to a poll published on Sunday.

The Ipsos survey - conducted for Le Parisien newspaper and Radio France on June 19-20 - showed the left-wing New Popular Front alliance in second place with 29.5% of the vote.

President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance was seen in third place, winning 19.5% of votes.

The RN is unlikely to win an absolute majority in the election that will take place in two rounds, on June 30 and July 7. —Reuters

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#France