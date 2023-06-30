France's Macron to hold new crisis meeting after third night of riots

Paris, June 30
French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a new government emergency meeting later on Friday after riots erupted for the third night in a row across the country in protest over the deadly shooting of a teen by police earlier in the week, reported BFM TV, citing the Elysee palace.
The meeting will take place at 1100 GMT on Friday, added BFM TV. Reuters
