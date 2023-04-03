 French feminist politician Marlene Schiappa under fire for Playboy front cover : The Tribune India

French feminist politician Marlene Schiappa under fire for Playboy front cover

PM Elisabeth Borne calls Schiappa to express her displeasure, reports French media

French feminist politician Marlene Schiappa under fire for Playboy front cover

FILE PHOTO: French Junior Minister of Citizenship Marlene Schiappa arrives to attend the last weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo



Paris, April 3

French junior social affairs minister Marlene Schiappa is facing criticism from her own party for posing in a white dress for the cover of Playboy, with French media reporting Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne called Schiappa to express her displeasure.

The furor comes at a time of social unrest in the country as the government is facing a big backlash over pension reforms.

The Playboy cover will be accompanied by a 12-page interview in which Schiappa, who brought in legislation outlawing catcalling and street harassment, talks about women's and LGBT rights.

"Defending the right of women to have control of their bodies, that's everywhere and all the time. In France, women are free. With all due respect to the detractors and hypocrites", Schiappa defended herself on Twitter during the weekend.

Borne called Schiappa to say that the interview was "not at all appropriate, all the more so in the current period," French newspaper Le Parisien reported at the weekend.

The leader of the far left opposition party La France Insoumise, Jean-Luc Melenchon, who came third in the 2022 presidential elections, tweeted "France is going off the rails", citing Schiappa's Playboy cover and President Emmanuel Macron's decision to give an interview to children's magazine Pif Gadget.

The Playboy issue is available to buy from April 8th, according to Le Parisien. Reuters

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Video: Here is what Deep Sidhu's girlfriend Reena Rai said on Amritpal Singh, reviving 'Waris Punjab De'

2
Punjab

Amritpal Singh trail: Uttar Pradesh gurdwara under scanner after CCTV footage found 'missing'

3
Punjab

Congress mulls sending Navjot Sidhu to battleground Karnataka

4
Punjab

Kidnapping of millitant Paramjit Singh Panjwar's mother: Former Punjab Police AIG Jagdip Singh declared PO

5
Punjab

Gangsters are just pawns, somebody else is planning the moves: Navjot Sidhu at Moosewala’s residence in Mansa

6
Chandigarh

PGI to fill 370 posts by September, Centre told

7
Nation

More rain ahead, wheat yield to fall in Punjab, Haryana, UP

8
World

McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices

9
Himachal

Work on Kangra-Shimla four-lane project gets underway

10
Nation

Rahul Gandhi gets bail in defamation case from sessions court; hearing on conviction stay on April 13

Don't Miss

View All
Rain likely for two days
Chandigarh

Rain likely for two days

Navjot Sidhu to visit Sidhu Moosewala’s family on April 3 to express grief
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu to visit Sidhu Moosewala’s family on April 3 to express grief

Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer
World

Donald Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture
Amritsar

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral
Delhi

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message
Sports

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours
Trending

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours

Top News

Rahul Gandhi gets bail in defamation case; BJP slams show of strength at court

Rahul Gandhi gets bail in defamation case; BJP slams show of strength at court

Calls it bid to intimidate judiciary | Sentence to remain su...

CBI must go after corrupt without fear: PM Modi

CBI must go after corrupt without fear: PM Modi

In veiled attack on Cong, says earlier govts did nothing to ...

Rs 16.6 lakh crore direct tax mop-up, exceeds estimates by 17.6%

Rs 16.6 lakh crore direct tax mop-up, exceeds estimates by 17.6%

Fresh Provocation: China renames 11 more locations in Arunachal

Fresh Provocation: China renames 11 more locations in Arunachal

Beijing renames places for third time in six years

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave


Cities

View All

Come April 6, Neos Air to link Amritsar with Toronto via Milan

Come April 6, Neos Air to link Amritsar with Toronto via Milan

Kidnapping of millitant Paramjit Singh Panjwar's mother: Former Punjab Police AIG Jagdip Singh declared PO

Panic grips Faizpura locality as drunken men open fire into air

Mobile phone recovered from Central Jail inmate

Women hold march against drug menace

Push to bring more area under cotton in Bathinda

Push to bring more area under cotton in Bathinda

Bathinda to get botanical garden on 7.5 acres

Masks make a comeback at crowded places in Chandigarh, Haryana amid fresh Covid threat

Masks make a comeback at crowded places in Chandigarh, Haryana amid fresh Covid threat

PGI to fill 370 posts by September, Centre told

Fire system in Panchkula societies ‘defunct’

Baltana railway underpass nearing reality

Kidney racket busted in Dera Bassi, two staffers of private hospital arrested

Delhi excise scam: Court extends Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody till April 17

Delhi excise scam: Court extends Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody till April 17

Delhi court orders framing of charges against IM’s Yasin Bhatkal, others for conspiring to 'wage war against India'

Housing sales in Gurugram up 10%, down 30% in Delhi, Ghaziabad

Restore fare concessions offered to senior citizens by Railways: Kejriwal to PM

Narcotics Control Bureau seized Rs 940 crore narcotics last year

Jalandhar bypoll: Slain singer’s father to canvass against govt

Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh to canvass against Punjab Govt in Jalandhar bypoll

14 yrs on, High Court forms 3-advocate panel to conduct temple election

2 drug smugglers held in Phillaur

23 Covid cases in past two days

‘Aakhiri Umeed’ for the underprivileged

Ludhiana Civic body floats tenders for two projects under Smart City Mission

Ludhiana Civic body floats tenders for two projects under Smart City Mission

Atal Apartments: Ludhiana Improvement Trust to hand over allotment letters for HIG, MIG flats soon

Covid surge: 11 test +ve in Ludhiana district

Incidents creation of those working at instance of politicians: SGPC General Secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal

Man gets life term for killing paramour’s spouse

Navjot Singh Sidhu’s security halved, to pay tributes to Sidhu Moosewala today

Navjot Singh Sidhu's security halved, to pay tributes to Sidhu Moosewala today

Three arrested with 71,540 tablets of habit-forming drug

NGOs should come forward to help special children, says MLA

Woman, ‘godman’ booked for theft