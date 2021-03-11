French poll: Macron in pole position, Le Pen racing hard

French poll: Macron in pole position, Le Pen racing hard

Paris, April 23

President Emmanuel Macron is in the pole position to win reelection Sunday in France's presidential runoff, yet his lead over far-right rival Marine Le Pen depends on one major uncertainty: voters who decide to stay home.

left votes to decide macron’s fate

  • A victory in Sunday's runoff vote would make Macron the first French president in 20 years to win a second term
  • A second term for Macron relies in part on the mobilisation of leftist voters who dislike Macron but don't want to see Le Pen in power either

‘Will bring down living cost’

  • Marine Le Pen’s campaign this time has sought to appeal to voters struggling with surging food and energy prices amid the fallout of Russia's war in Ukraine
  • The 53-year-old said bringing down the cost of living would be a top priority if she was elected France’s first woman President

All opinion polls in recent days converge toward a victory for the 44-year-old pro-European centrist — yet the margin over his nationalist rival appears uncertain, varying from 6 to 15 percentage points, depending on the poll.

Polls also forecast a possibly record-high number of people who either vote blank or stay at home and don't vote at all in this second and final round.

The April 10 first-round vote eliminated 10 other presidential candidates. Who becomes France's next leader will largely depend on what people who backed those losing candidates do on Sunday.

The question is a hard one, especially for leftist voters who dislike Macron but don't want to see Le Pen in power either. A second term for Macron relies in part on their mobilisation, prompting the French leader to issue multiple appeals to leftist voters in recent days.

"Think about what British citizens were saying a few hours before Brexit or (people) in the United States before Trump's election happened: I'm not going, what's the point?' I can tell you that they regretted it the next day,” Macron warned this week on France 5 television.

“So if you want to avoid the unthinkable ... choose for yourself,” he urged hesitant French voters. The two rivals both appeared combative in the final days before Sunday's election, including clashing Wednesday in a one-on-one televised debate.

Macron argued that the loan Le Pen's party received in 2014 from a Czech-Russian bank made her unsuitable to deal with Moscow amid its invasion of Ukraine.

He also said her plans to ban Muslim women in France from wearing headscarves in public would trigger “civil war” in the country that has the largest Muslim population in Western Europe.

“When someone explains to you that Islam equals Islamism equals terrorism equals a problem, that is clearly called the far-right,” Macron declared Friday on France Inter radio.

In his victory speech in 2017, Macron had promised to “do everything” during his five-year term so that the French “have no longer any reason to vote for the extremes.” Five years later, that challenge has not been met. Le Pen has consolidated her place on France's political scene, the result of a years-long effort to rebrand herself as less extreme. Le Pen's campaign this time has sought to appeal to voters struggling with surging food and energy prices amid the fallout of Russia's war in Ukraine. She criticised Macron's “calamitous” presidency in her last rally in the northern town of Arras.

“I'm not even mentioning immigration or security for which, I believe, every French person can only note the failure of the Macron's policies ... his economic record is also catastrophic,” she declared. — AP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Principal has sex with teacher in Chhattisgarh school; suspended after video gets leaked

2
Chandigarh

Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring fined Rs 29,390 over illegal hoardings

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann 'unhappy' with transport dept decision to ban use of 'motorcycle rehri'

4
World

'Elon was not the founder of Tesla, he acquired it': Bengaluru man tweets, Musk clarifies story

5
Nation

2-year-old among 5 of family killed with sharp-edged weapons in UP’s Prayagraj

6
Himachal

At Kangra rally, Kejriwal sells his Delhi model, predicts early Assembly poll in Himachal

7
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court collegium recommends 9 judicial officers for elevation

8
Punjab

Barnala villager sells ‘CM wali bakri’, says he is a relieved man now

9
Nation

MP Navneet Rana, MLA-husband Ravi arrested after they drop plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Thackeray's residence

10
Nation

India will not hesitate to cross border if terrorists target country from outside: Rajnath Singh

Don't Miss

View All
Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry
Himachal

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry

An interactive session with Vivek Agnihotri at Chandigarh University witnesses fireworks as students pose tough questions & the maker occasionally loses his cool
Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri occasionally loses cool as students pose tough questions at Chandigarh University

Climate change not limited to national boundaries, it will affect us all: Dalai Lama on Earth Day
Himachal

Climate change not limited to national boundaries, it will affect us all: Dalai Lama on Earth Day

Cristiano Ronaldo shares first pic of newborn daughter three days after son's death
Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo shares first pic of newborn daughter three days after son's death

On the Highway to Punjab
Lifestyle

Imtiaz Ali: On the Highway to Punjab

Akshay Kumar's old pic of cigarette ad surfaces after he claims never endorsed tobacco, Twitter user asks ‘are cigarettes made of gulkand?'
Entertainment

Akshay Kumar's old pic of cigarette ad surfaces after he claims never endorsed tobacco, Twitter user asks ‘are cigarettes made of gulkand?'

Ukrainian teachers take classes from bunkers
Chandigarh

Ukrainian teachers take classes from bunkers

Why Punjab Police visited Kumar Vishwas' house in Delhi not clear, ex-AAP leader warns Bhagwant Mann that Kejriwal will betray Punjab and him one day
Delhi

Punjab Police at my door, claims Kumar Vishwas, warns Bhagwant Mann that Kejriwal will betray Punjab and him one day

Top News

PM Modi in J-K: LIVE updates: PM reaches Jammu, to arrive in Palli hamlet amid tight security

PM Modi in J-K: LIVE updates: PM reaches Jammu, to arrive in Palli hamlet amid tight security

A red alert has already been sounded in the Union Territory ...

Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police

Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police

Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike

Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail

Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian attempts suicide in Sangrur jail

Police have registered a case

Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report

Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report

Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...

PM Modi recalls contributions of all former PMs in his 'Mann Ki Baat'

PM Modi recalls contributions of all former PMs in his 'Mann Ki Baat'

Stresses on water conservation

Cities

View All

Start ambulance service from Mehta health centre: Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh

Start ambulance service from Mehta health centre: Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh

Man climbs high-voltage electric tower in Gate Hakiman Wala area

International session on Jallianwala Bagh begins at Guru Nanak Dev University

Covid-19: 8 test +ve in four days in Amritsar district

Widen alleys leading to Gurdwara Guru Ke Mehal where Guru Tegh Bahadur was born: MP Gurjeet Aujla to Punjab CM

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Wary farmers to curtail cotton-sowing

Chandigarh mulls constructing tunnel to cut travel time to airport

Chandigarh mulls constructing tunnel to cut travel time to airport

Chandigarh administration razes 200 illegal jhuggis in Mani Majra

Detonator, wire found near Burail jail in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Civic body fines Punjab Congress president

Covid: Daily case count starts growing in Chandigarh

Jahangirpuri: ED files case against key accused for money laundering

Jahangirpuri: ED files case against key accused for money laundering

Delhi's R-value crosses 2, not 4th wave yet: Experts

Delhi police crackdown on gang making counterfeit Rs 10 coins

Delhi's R-value 2.1 this week, every covid-infected person infecting 2 others: IIT-Madras analysis

Active Covid cases cross 14K in India, face masks back in Delhi

SIT formed in Ravi Gill murder case

SIT formed in Ravi Gill murder case

2 new Covid cases in Jalandhar district

Baisakhi Mela back at Kanjli Wetland after 20 yrs

Teachers hold protest over non-payment of salary

Power theft cases decline in Doaba region

Ludhiana: Women cell fails to pay Rs 10 lakh dues, power supply snapped

Ludhiana: Women cell fails to pay Rs 10 lakh dues, power supply snapped

Man plays pellet drum at CP office to awaken conscience of police officers

No check on plying of illegally modified vehicles on highways

Garbage put on fire at Dana Mandi; NGO seeks FIR against officials

Covid-19: 2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Patiala: Health workers reach Moti Bagh Palace to inoculate Preneet Kaur

Patiala: Health workers reach Moti Bagh Palace to inoculate Preneet Kaur

Government Medical College, Patiala, holds White Coat Ceremony for 225 MBBS students

Patiala Deputy Commissioner takes stock of flood-prone areas in Dudhan Sadhan block

Administration to launch ‘Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari’ campaign today