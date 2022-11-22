French President Emmanuel Macron slapped, again

ANI

Paris, November 21

French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped again across the face on Sunday, reported a new agency citing a viral video.

A video clip, which went viral on social media, purportedly shows a woman in an olive green t-shirt slapping President Macron while he was going somewhere.

Macron’s security detail quickly pulled the woman away and pounced on her, media reports said.

According to reports, he was approaching a small crowd of people in Tain-l’Hermitage, a town in the Drome region of France that he was visiting to speak with members of the food and restaurant industry ahead of a new loosening of Covid 19-related restrictions, when the incident took place.

In a similar incident on June 8, 2021, a man slapped him during a visit to the country’s southeast.