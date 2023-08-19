Fresh trouble for Imran Khan over classified document leak

Islamabad, August 18

In yet another blow to Imran Khan, the jailed former prime minister of Pakistan has been booked under the Official Secrets Act for making the content of a confidential diplomatic cable from the country’s embassy in the US public, it emerged on Friday.

Quoting unnamed sources, a report in Geo News claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman has been booked under Section 5 of the Official Secrets Act 1923 in the cipher case on the basis of a first information report (FIR) registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against him.

The counter-terrorism wing of the FIA had registered the case against the former prime minister after ascertaining his deliberate involvement in misusing the cipher (a classified diplomatic document) following a probe, the report said. — PTI

Nephew handed over to military for trial

Former Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nephew, Hassaan Khan Niazi, has been handed over to the military for trial over his involvement in the May 9 vandalism at the Corps Commander House

He had been in hiding since the protests of May 9 and 10 and was arrested from Abbottabad on August 13

