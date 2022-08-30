Fuel leaks to delay launch of NASA's new rocket

Cape Canaveral: Fuel leaks during final lift off preparations threatened to postpone the launch of NASA's mighty new moon rocket. Although the problem had cleared by Monday morning, NASA needed to know why it happened before committing to a launch. The next launch attempt will not take place until Friday at the earliest and could be off until mid-September or later. AP
British Navy carrier breaks down after departing for US
London: The British Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales broke down off the south coast of England shortly after embarking for exercises in the US. The 65,000-tonne warship left from Portsmouth Naval Base, Hampshire, on Saturday before an "emerging mechanical issue" occurred. The £3billion carrier had a colourful send-off as it departed and passed thousands of music-lovers at the Victorious music festival on Southsea Common in Portsmouth. IANS
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Some G23 leaders meet Ghulam Nabi Azad; discuss future strategy of grouping
Jharkhand crisis: Amid 'poaching threat', 32 MLAs of ruling UPA flown to Raipur, bussed to resort
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
