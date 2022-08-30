Fuel leaks to delay launch of NASA's new rocket

Cape Canaveral: Fuel leaks during final lift off preparations threatened to postpone the launch of NASA's mighty new moon rocket. Although the problem had cleared by Monday morning, NASA needed to know why it happened before committing to a launch. The next launch attempt will not take place until Friday at the earliest and could be off until mid-September or later. AP

British Navy carrier breaks down after departing for US

London: The British Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales broke down off the south coast of England shortly after embarking for exercises in the US. The 65,000-tonne warship left from Portsmouth Naval Base, Hampshire, on Saturday before an "emerging mechanical issue" occurred. The £3billion carrier had a colourful send-off as it departed and passed thousands of music-lovers at the Victorious music festival on Southsea Common in Portsmouth. IANS

