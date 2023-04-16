Fugitive Gupta brothers still South African citizens

PTI

Johannesburg, April 15

The South African government has said that fugitive Indian-origin businessmen Rajesh and Atul Gupta are still its citizens using the country’s passports, amid reports that they have acquired citizenship of Vanuatu, an island nation in the South Pacific Ocean.

South Africa said last week that the UAE turned down its request to extradite the duo to face trial on charges of fraud and corruption. The three Gupta brothers, Ajay, Atul and Rajesh are wanted in South Africa for their alleged roles in the looting of billions of rands from state enterprises. They are alleged to have used their proximity to former President Jacob Zuma for their gains. The family fled to Dubai five years ago as the law enforcement agencies closed in on them.

“The Guptas are using South African passports, I just can’t tell when, because when you are a South African passport (holder) away from us, we won’t know. Our movement control system doesn’t show if you crossed into China (or anywhere else). It doesn’t show,” Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said.