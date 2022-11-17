 G20: Chinese Prez Xi tells off Trudeau in public : The Tribune India

ON THE SIDELINES

G20: Chinese Prez Xi tells off Trudeau in public

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Xi Jinping. Reuters



ANI

New Delhi: It is not often that a world leader berates another in public but Chinese President X Jinping ticked off Canadian PM Justin Trudeau at the G20 summit in Bali on Wednesday. “Everything we’ve talked about has been leaked to the papers. That’s not appropriate,’’ Xi told Trudeau via a translator. “And that’s not how the conversation was conducted,’’ he said in an allusion to newspaper articles on a brief meeting between the two on Tuesday. As Trudeau, caught off-guard, tried to make a comeback, saying he believes in free and frank talks on things they disagree on, Xi put him down by saying that the dialogue cannot be unconditional. TNS

UK to give 3K visas to Indian professionals

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met UK PM Rishi Sunak in the first meeting between the two leaders with London preparing the ground by announcing that 3,000 Indians will be granted visas annually under a young professionals’ scheme that will be rolled out to several countries. Hours before the meeting, a 10 Downing Street statement underlined that the first announcement in the scheme pertained to India. The visa announcement would be an attempt to dial down the discord after UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman said the Migration and Mobility Partnership signed with India had not “worked very well”. The announcement of the visa scheme, the UK PMO said, “is a significant moment both for the bilateral relationship with India and the UK’s wider commitment to forging stronger links with the Indo-Pacific region to strengthen both the economies”. About a quarter of all enrolled international students in British universities are from India. TNS

PM Modi’s presents for leaders

A handmade textile from Gujarat for Rishi Sunak. ANI
Himachal’s ‘kanal’ brass set for Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez.

Tribune Shorts


