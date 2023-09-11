G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration sent ‘positive signal’ to tackle global challenges: China

PTI

Beijing, September 11

China on Monday said the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration has sent a “positive signal” that the member countries of the influential grouping are joining hands in tackling global challenges and economic recovery.

India on Saturday pulled off a big diplomatic win after the G20 Summit held under its presidency adopted a consensus declaration overcoming major differences on the Russia-Ukraine War, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for ending the “global trust deficit”.

“The declaration released by the G20 summit shows that China’s proposition is a good signal,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here in response to a question on how Beijing views the outcome of the G20 Summit which concluded on Sunday.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang attended the summit, deputising for President Xi Jinping.

The declaration also “signals that the G20 countries are joining hands in tackling global challenges, sending a positive signal to the world on economic recovery,” Mao said.

During the preparation process, China also played a “constructive role and also attached importance to the concerns of developing countries and supported the outcome which was conducive to global common development”, she said.

Mao said China has always attached importance to the G20 grouping and supports its work.

“We support the G20 solidarity and cooperation in tackling risks to the world economy and various development sectors,” the spokesperson said.

Premier Li during his attendance fully recounted China’s position and propositions on G20 cooperation, she said.

“He championed that all countries need to adhere to the original aspiration of solidarity and cooperation and shoulder the responsibility of times and promote a partnership conducive to global economic recovery, openness, cooperation and sustainable development,” Mao said.

The G20 member countries represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union. On Saturday, the African Union was admitted as G20’s permanent member.

