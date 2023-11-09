 G7 backs Israel’s right to self-defence, pushes for pauses to assist civilians : The Tribune India

  • World
  • G7 backs Israel’s right to self-defence, pushes for pauses to assist civilians

G7 backs Israel’s right to self-defence, pushes for pauses to assist civilians

Announces unified stance on Gaza war | Tokyo meet bid to contain humanitarian crisis

G7 backs Israel’s right to self-defence, pushes for pauses to assist civilians

Palestinians carry their belongings as they flee their houses in Gaza City amid the Israel-Hamas war. Reuters



Tokyo, November 8

Top diplomats from the Group of Seven leading industrial democracies announced a unified stance on the Israel-Hamas war on Wednesday after intensive meetings in Tokyo, condemning Hamas, supporting Israel’s right to self-defense and calling for “humanitarian pauses” to speed aid to desperate civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Gazans fleeing south

As the G7 diplomats met in downtown Tokyo, a UN agency said thousands of Palestinians in Gaza were fleeing south on foot with only what they could carry after running out of food and water in the north.

In a statement following two days of talks, the nations sought to balance unequivocal criticism of Hamas’ attacks against Israel and “the need for urgent action” to help civilians in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Allow unhindered aid

All parties must allow unimpeded humanitarian support for civilians, including food, water, medical care, fuel and shelter, and access for humanitarian workers. — G7 Foreign Ministers’ statement

“All parties must allow unimpeded humanitarian support for civilians, including food, water, medical care, fuel and shelter, and access for humanitarian workers,” said the statement, hammered out by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and foreign ministers from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Japan and Italy.

“We support humanitarian pauses and corridors to facilitate urgently needed assistance, civilian movement and the release of hostages.” The G7 meeting was, in part, an attempt to contain the worsening humanitarian crisis while also keeping broader differences on Gaza from deepening. It came “at a very intense time for our countries and for the world,” Blinken said in remarks to reporters, adding that “G7 unity is stronger and more important than ever”.

The ministers noted that the G7 is “working intensively to prevent the conflict from escalating further and spreading more widely,” and also using sanctions and other measures “to deny Hamas the ability to raise and use funds to carry out atrocities”.

They also condemned “the rise in extremist settler violence committed against Palestinians,” which they said was “unacceptable, undermines security in the West Bank, and threatens prospects for a lasting peace.” As the diplomats met in downtown Tokyo, a UN agency said thousands of Palestinians in Gaza were fleeing south on foot with only what they could carry after running out of food and water in the north. Israel said its troops were battling Hamas militants deep inside Gaza City, which was home to some 6,50,000 people before the war and where the Israel military says Hamas has its central command and a vast labyrinth of tunnels. Besides the monthlong conflict in Gaza, the G7 envoys dealt with a flurry of other crises, including Russia’s war in Ukraine, North Korea’s nuclear and missile programmes and China’s growing aggression in territorial disputes with its neighbours. Blinken arrived in Tokyo from Turkey, the last stop on a four-day whirlwind tour of West Asia that began with visits to Israel, Jordan, the West Bank, Cyprus and Iraq. From Japan, he will travel to South Korea and then on to India. — AP

#Gaza #Hamas #Israel

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

5 Indians die in Australia pub crash

2
Punjab

Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president

3
India

Nitish Kumar apologises for comment on women as opposition forces adjournment of Assembly

4
Punjab

3 of family strangled to death in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

5
Delhi

Odd-even car scheme deferred; Delhi plans artificial rain, ban on app-based cabs from other states to fight smog

6
Punjab

Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Ropar in Punjab

7
Patiala

Students stage protest at Patiala's Punjabi University, demand action against professor

8
Haryana

Hot air balloon safari project inaugurated in Haryana's Pinjore

9
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs PSPCL employee while accepting bribe

10
Sports

Shubman Gill and Siraj attain top spots in ICC ODI rankings

Don't Miss

View All
Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

Top News

G7 backs Israel’s right to self-defence, pushes for pauses to assist civilians

G7 backs Israel’s right to self-defence, pushes for pauses to assist civilians

Announces unified stance on Gaza war | Tokyo meet bid to con...

Defence tech on table at India-US meet

Defence tech on table at India-US meet

Washington to continue working with New Delhi to secure Indo...

Air quality ‘severe’ again, Delhi mulls artificial rain

Air quality 'severe' again, Delhi mulls artificial rain

Lokpal has ordered CBI probe against Mahua Moitra: MP

Lokpal has ordered CBI probe against Mahua Moitra: MP

Welcome to count my shoes, says TMC leader | Mahua: CBI shou...

INDIA fails to come together in Punjab

INDIA fails to come together in Punjab

Congress leaders allege victimisation by AAP, say govt going...


Cities

View All

Free ‘Bandi Singhs’: SGPC

Free 'Bandi Singhs': SGPC

3 of family strangled to death in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Robbers target medicine shop at Katra Sher Singh in Amritsar, loot Rs 10 lakh

Tourist footfall expected to surge on Diwali in holy city Amritsar

Alliance Air to start Shimla-Amritsar flights from November 16

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

Three arrested for robbery

Lakha Sidhana, supporters taken into custody while protesting against local school for ‘ignoring’ Punjabi

Bathinda: 2 of nine farmers who ‘forced’ official to burn stubble nabbed

No let-up in farm fire incidents in Bathinda

Chandigarh relents, registration of non-EVs to resume

Chandigarh relents, registration of non-EVs to resume

MC levy on water bill payment draws flak

MC rolls out 'Prarambh' at Elante to boost recycled, eco-friendly products

Chandigarh’s air quality falls in ‘poor’ category again

Fearing threat to life, Arrive Safe chief moves High Court

Air quality ‘severe’ again, Delhi mulls artificial rain

Air quality 'severe' again, Delhi mulls artificial rain

Delhi L-G visits Azadpur Mandi; to take up sanitation issues with CM

2 criminals wanted in 10 armed robberies held

Drug racket busted in Delhi

Deteriorating air takes toll on children, elderly in Jalandhar

Deteriorating air takes toll on children, elderly in Jalandhar

170 stubble-burning spots identified in Nawanshahr

Adopt zero tolerance towards farm fires: DC

Jalandhar: Unavailability of balers makes farm fire matters worse

Give priority to senior citizens in govt offices: Minister

Farm fires cross 1K mark, still less than half of 2022 in district

Farm fires cross 1K mark, still less than half of 2022 in Ludhiana district

Dengue on rise, two more deaths take count to 17 in Ludhiana district

Waste Management: Civil works done at 19 sites, waste compactor systems not installed yet

Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs Forest Dept official for taking Rs 30K bribe

Shopkeeper robbed of Rs 17K, gold chain

BJP protests Bihar CM’s ‘anti-women’ remark

BJP protests Bihar CM’s ‘anti-women’ remark

2O LMT straw to be generated in Patiala district

Governor in attendance, PPS celebrates 63rd Founder’s Day

VB nabs official taking Rs 8K bribe

Punjabi varsity prof suspended after students protest