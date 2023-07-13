G7 vows more arms for Kyiv; NATO tag remains elusive

Vilnius (Lithuania), July 12

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed fresh commitments of weapons and ammunition to fight Russia’s invasion even as he expressed disappointment over the lack of a clear path for his country to join NATO as the alliance wrapped up its annual summit on Wednesday. He also welcomed the recent US decision to send cluster munitions to his country, saying Russia also used the controversial and widely banned weapons.

Results good NATO summit results are good, but if there were an invitation (for membership), that would have been ideal. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine president Commitment for Kyiv Our support will last long into the future. It’s a powerful statement of our commitment to Ukraine. Joe Biden, US president

“The Ukrainian delegation is bringing home a significant security victory for the Ukraine, for our country, for our people, for our children,” he said while flanked by US President Joe Biden and other leaders from the Group of Seven most powerful democratic nations. A joint declaration issued by the G7 lays the groundwork for each nation to negotiate agreements to help Ukraine bolster its military over the long term.

Zelenskyy described the initiative as a bridge towards eventual NATO membership and a deterrent against Russia. “Our support will last long into the future,” Biden said. “We’re going to help Ukraine build a strong and capable defence.”

The announcement came as NATO leaders launched a new forum for deepening ties with Ukraine, known as the NATO-Ukraine Council.

On Tuesday, the leaders said in their communique summarising the summit’s conclusions that Ukraine can join “when allies agree and conditions are met.”

“Today we meet as equals,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday at a news conference with Zelenskyy. “I look forward to the day we meet as allies.” — PTI

Respect humanitarian law, United Nations urges Russia

The UN human rights chief has urged Russia to respect humanitarian law, citing a report regarding detention, torture and sexual violence against civilians in Ukraine.

The United Nations’ mission in Ukraine documented the arbitrary detention of over 900 civilians between February 24, 2022, and May 23 this year. Reuters

