Capri (Italy), April 19

Group of Seven (G7) major powers pledged on Friday to bolster Ukraine’s air defences to counter increasingly deadly Russian attacks and told China to stop supporting Moscow’s military industry if it wanted good relations with the West.

China needs to stop aiding russia China is the primary contributor to Moscow’s defence industry. If China wants good relations with Europe and other countries, it can’t be fueling what is the biggest threat to European security since the end of the Cold War. Antony Blinken, US Secretary of state

Foreign ministers from the G7, comprising the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Germany, Japan and Britain, wrapped up three days of talks on the island of Capri that were dominated by wars in Ukraine and the West Asia.

They acknowledged they had to do more to help Ukraine, which is struggling to hold off stronger Russian forces, and urged de-escalation in the West Asia, where the deep enmity between Israel and Iran risks triggering a wider regional conflict. But the ministers also said the multitude of global crises was pulling leading democracies closer together.

“We emerge from this meeting of the foreign ministers more united than ever,” said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Alarmed by growing Russian momentum on the battlefield, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba came to Capri in person to tell G7 allies that they needed to send more aid, saying wars in his home country and the West Asia were linked.

Iran supplies Russia with the same type of armed drones that were used last week as part of its large-scale attack on Israel. “The narrative that the West has to choose between supporting Israel or Ukraine is wrong because these are two theatres of the same war,” Kuleba told reporters.

The foreign ministers’ summit ended shortly after what sources described as an Israeli attack on Iran in retaliation for a recent Iranian drone and missile assault on Israel.

The G7 ministers said they would work to prevent conflict between Israel and Iran spiralling out of control, while simultaneously seeking to end the war in Gaza. — Reuters

