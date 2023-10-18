 Gaza carnage spreads anger across Mideast, alarming US allies and threatening to widen conflict : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Gaza carnage spreads anger across Mideast, alarming US allies and threatening to widen conflict

Gaza carnage spreads anger across Mideast, alarming US allies and threatening to widen conflict

Arab protesters gathered in several countries to condemn what they saw as an Israeli atrocity

Gaza carnage spreads anger across Mideast, alarming US allies and threatening to widen conflict

People protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Sanaa, Yemen, on Wednesday. Reuters



AP

Cairo, October 18

Within hours after a blast was said to have killed hundreds at a Gaza hospital, protesters hurled stones at Palestinian security forces in the occupied West Bank and at riot police in neighbouring Jordan, venting fury at their leaders for failing to stop the carnage.

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi of Egypt, King Abdullah II of Jordan and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas — friends of the US who normally relish the chance to meet with American presidents — called off a planned Wednesday summit with Joe Biden, who will now only visit Israel.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spent much of the past week meeting with Arab leaders to try to ease tensions, but those efforts are now in doubt following the hospital blast.

The raw nerve of decades of Palestinian suffering, left exposed by US-brokered normalisation agreements between Israel and Arab states, is throbbing once again, threatening broader unrest.

“This war, which has entered a dangerous phase, will plunge the region into an unspeakable disaster,” warned Abdullah, who is among the closest Western allies in the Mideast.

Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry said an Israeli airstrike on the hospital killed hundreds of people. Israel said the blast was caused by a rocket fired by Palestinian militants that fell short, and it released aerial photos and other evidence that it says support its claims.

Biden, after arriving in Tel Aviv, said the blast appeared to have been caused “by the other team,” not Israel, but that there were “a lot of people out there” who weren't sure.

There was no doubt among the Arab protesters who gathered in several countries late Tuesday to condemn what they saw as an Israeli atrocity.

In the Israeli-occupied West Bank, which has been under lockdown since a bloody Oct. 7 rampage by Hamas militants ignited the war, protesters clashed with Palestinian security forces and called for the overthrow of Abbas.

Israel and the West have long viewed Abbas as a partner in reducing tensions, but his Palestinian Authority is widely seen by Palestinians as a corrupt and autocratic accomplice to Israel's military occupation of the West Bank.

Jordan, long considered a bastion of stability in the region, has seen mass protests in recent days. Late Tuesday, pro-Palestinian protesters tried to storm the Israeli Embassy.

“They are all normalising Arab rulers, none of them are free, the free ones are all dead!" one protester shouted. "Arab countries are unable to do anything!” Egypt was the first Arab country to make peace with Israel, in the late 1970s. Jordan followed in 1994.

Thousands of students rallied at Egyptian universities on Wednesday to condemn Israeli strikes on Gaza. Protesters in Cairo, Alexandria and other cities chanted “Death to Israel” and “With our souls, with our blood, we sacrifice for you, Al-Aqsa,” referring to a contested Jerusalem holy site. A smaller protest was held near the US Embassy in Cairo on Tuesday.

Such protests are rare in Egypt, where authorities have clamped down on dissent for over a decade.

But fears that Israel could push Gaza's 2.3 million residents into Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, and soaring consumer prices due to runaway inflation, could prove a volatile mix in the country, where a popular uprising toppled a US-backed autocrat in 2011.

Protests also erupted in Lebanon, where Hezbollah has traded fire with Israeli forces at the border, threatening to enter the war with its massive arsenal of rockets.

“The Arab street has a voice. That voice may have been ignored in the past by governments in the region and the West … but they cannot do this anymore,” said Badr al-Saif, a history professor at Kuwait University. “People are on fire.” As recently as a couple of weeks ago, the regional outlook seemed far different.

In his address to the UN General Assembly last month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu boasted that the Abraham Accords, the agreements in which four Arab states normalised relations with Israel in 2020, were a “pivot of history” that “heralded the dawn of a new age of peace.” He said Israel was “at the cusp of an even more dramatic breakthrough" — a historic agreement with Saudi Arabia that the Biden administration had been focused on in recent months.

The Abraham Accords, with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan, were reached with autocratic leaders willing to set aside the Palestinian issue in order to secure their own benefits from the US.

The UAE hoped for advanced fighter jets. Morocco won US support for its claim to Western Sahara, and Sudan's ruling military junta got longstanding US sanctions lifted.

Saudi Arabia had asked for a US defence pact and aid in establishing a civilian nuclear program, as well as a substantial concession to the Palestinians that the Saudis have yet to publicly spell out.

Shimrit Meir, who served as a diplomatic adviser to former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, said “time will tell” what impact the war will have on normalization efforts.

“In the short term, they will suffer, especially the hope for a breakthrough" with Saudi Arabia, she said.

“In the longer run, Israel's appeal and value to these countries comes from its military strength. Therefore, the need for it to restore its deterrence is above any other considerations.” Despite all the high-level diplomacy, ordinary Arabs and Muslims still express strong solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

During last year's World Cup soccer tournament, for example, Palestinian flags were waved in abundance even though the national team did not compete.

The recent devastation in Gaza has stirred those sentiments again.

“No Arab government is able to extend its hand to Israel amid its aggression on the Palestinians,” Ammar Ali Hassan, an Egyptian political scientist, said.

“The Arab peoples won't accept such a move. Even the rulers wouldn't benefit from such ties at this time."

#Gaza

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

'Last warning, if you don't …': Sikh mayor in New Jersey got letters threatening to kill him, family

2
World Cup 2023

'Who asked Rizwan to perform 'namaz' on ground and why Pak journalist should comment against Hindus': Pakistan ex-cricketer takes a potshot at PCB

3
Punjab

Ludhiana: Income Tax Dept raids Trident, Cremica groups

4
Punjab

43 Desh Bhagat University pupils’ admission declared invalid

5
India

4% dearness allowance, MSP hike in 6 rabi crops cleared by Cabinet

6
India

Hours before Joe Biden's Israel visit, 500 killed in Gaza hospital strike

7
Punjab

Supreme Court collegium recommends names of 5 advocates for appointment as judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court

8
Punjab The Tribune impact

Punjab Govt orders audit of mohalla clinics with patient count of over 80 a day

9
Entertainment

Zeenat Aman on her eloping, borrowed jewellery and dresses, tells youngsters to 'not break their bank' on pressure to spend on clothes

10
India

15 years on, court convicts 5 for murder of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan

Don't Miss

View All
Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality
Punjab

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’
World Cup 2023 india vs pakistan

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’

Top News

Israel-Hamas conflict: US President Biden says he supports two-state solution, announces $100-million humanitarian aid to Gaza and West Bank

Israel-Hamas conflict: US President Biden says he supports two-state solution, announces $100-million humanitarian aid to Gaza and West Bank

‘We must keep pursuing a path so that Israel and Palestinian...

United States vetoes UN Security Council action on Israel, Gaza

UNSC fails to adopt Brazil’s resolution calling for humanitarian pauses in Israel-Hamas conflict after US veto

Of 15-nation Council, 12 members vote in favour of resolutio...

Govt hikes wheat MSP by Rs 150 to Rs 2,275 per quintal for 2024-25

Govt hikes wheat MSP by Rs 150 to Rs 2,275 per quintal for 2024-25

This is the highest quantum of increase in MSP for any marke...

SC recommends 5 advocates for elevation as Punjab and Haryana High Court Judges

SC recommends 5 advocates for elevation as Punjab and Haryana High Court Judges

Crisis continues with shortage of 29 judges, pendency of 4.4...

4 convicted for murder of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan in Delhi in 2008

15 years on, court convicts 5 for murder of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan

Vishwanathan was shot dead on September 30, 2008, while she ...


Cities

View All

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, schoolchildren perform ‘ardas’ at Golden Temple for drug-free Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, schoolchildren perform ‘ardas’ at Golden Temple for drug-free Punjab

Over 300 teachers to help Police Department hold gully cricket matches in Amritsar

Prepare electoral rolls by October 19, Election Commission to administration

Paddy arrival drops significantly in grain markets in Amritsar

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No 42: Streets dug up for laying sewer, water supply lines yet to be re-carpeted

31 councillors pass resolution against Bathinda Mayor

31 councillors pass resolution against Bathinda Mayor

Lawrence Bishnoi gang ‘operative’ arrested in Mohali: Punjab Police

Lawrence Bishnoi gang ‘operative’ arrested in Mohali: Punjab Police

Acting chief justice of Manipur among 16 High Court judges transferred

Chandigarh Administration-MC impasse continues over charging units

Chandigarh proposes quota increase for non-electric 2-wheelers by 1,600

Respite for taxi stand operators in Chandigarh

BCI moves Delhi High Court against enrolment of South Korean citizen as advocate

BCI moves Delhi High Court against enrolment of South Korean citizen as advocate

Delhi High Court calls for trial court record in suicide case of airhostess Geetika Sharma's mother

Monthly relief for Delhi's Kashmiri migrant settlers nearly triples to Rs 27,000

Resolve drainage issues, prepare redesign plans: Atishi to officials

We have lost all hope, say Nithari victims’ families

Woman, daughter shot dead in Patara

Woman, daughter shot dead in Patara

Balbir Singh Seechewal raises issue of women stuck in Gulf nations with Punjab DGP

AAP members will switch to Congress before MC polls: Rajinder Beri

Dengue stings Nawanshahr hard

High Court rejects new delimitation of wards of Phagwara MC

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: NGT points out major ‘anomalies’ in probe led by PPCB Chairman

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: NGT points out major ‘anomalies’ in probe led by PPCB Chairman

'Not convincing': NGT rejects PPCB's Giaspura probe, orders fresh inquiry

Spread awareness on segregating waste via sweepers, officials told

Ludhiana: Income Tax Dept raids Trident, Cremica groups

Centre’s decision on export of basmati rice irks farmers

Patiala: Deceased sepoy’s family demands martyr status

Patiala: Deceased sepoy’s family demands martyr status

Lecture on using ancient wisdom in management

Students seek action against professor

Traditional Ramlila takes new digital avatar, more than 30 artistes take part

Blood donation camp marks birthday of CM Bhagwant Mann at Fatehgarh Sahib