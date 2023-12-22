 Gaza death toll surpasses 20,000, Israel expands ground offensive despite pressure to scale back : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Gaza death toll surpasses 20,000, Israel expands ground offensive despite pressure to scale back

Gaza death toll surpasses 20,000, Israel expands ground offensive despite pressure to scale back

More than half a million people in Gaza — a quarter of the population — are starving, according to a report on Thursday

Gaza death toll surpasses 20,000, Israel expands ground offensive despite pressure to scale back

The air and ground campaign also continued in the north, even as Israel says it is in the final stages of clearing out Hamas militants there. AP/PTI



AP

Rafah (Gaza Strip), December 22

The Palestinian death toll in Gaza surpassed 20,000, health officials said Friday, the latest indication of the staggering cost of the war as Israel expanded its ground offensive and ordered tens of thousands more people to leave their homes.

The deaths, amounting to nearly 1 per cent of the territory’s pre-war population, are just one measure of the devastation wrought by the conflict that over 11 weeks has displaced nearly 85 per cent of Gaza’s people and levelled wide swaths of the tiny coastal enclave.

More than half a million people in Gaza — a quarter of the population — are starving, according to a report on Thursday from the United Nations and other agencies describing the crisis caused by Israel’s bombardment and siege on the territory in response to Hamas’ October 7 attack.

Despite the emergency, a UN Security Council vote on aid deliveries and terms for a cease-fire was delayed again late Thursday, after days of high-level negotiations.

The United States, which has veto power, has pushed back against calls for an immediate cease-fire and giving the UN sole responsibility for inspecting aid deliveries. Israel, citing security grounds, insists it needs to be able to screen goods entering Gaza.

The US said it would back a revised resolution that calls for “creating the conditions” for a cease-fire, rather than an immediate end to fighting. Other countries support a stronger text and said diplomats would need to consult their governments before a vote, which is expected later Friday.

Martin Griffiths, the UN humanitarian affairs chief, lamented the world’s inaction.

“That such a brutal conflict has been allowed to continue and for this long — despite the widespread condemnation, the physical and mental toll and the massive destruction — is an indelible stain on our collective conscience,” he wrote in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Israel, shielded by the United States, has resisted international pressure to scale back its offensive and has said it would press on until Hamas, the militant group that has ruled Gaza for 16 years, has been destroyed.

The military has said that months of fighting lie ahead in southern Gaza, an area packed with the vast majority of the enclave’s 2.3 million people, many of whom were ordered to flee combat in the north in earlier stages of the war.

Since then, evacuation orders have pushed displaced civilians into ever-smaller areas of the south as troops focus on the city of Khan Younis, Gaza’s second-largest. The military said late Thursday that it is sending more ground forces, including combat engineers, to Khan Younis to target Hamas militants above ground and in tunnels.

On Friday, the military ordered tens of thousands of residents to leave their homes in Burej, an urban refugee camp, and surrounding communities, within the territory that Israel originally told people to flee to.

The air and ground campaign also continued in the north, even as Israel says it is in the final stages of clearing out Hamas militants there.

Mustafa Abu Taha, a Palestinian farm worker, said ground battles and air strikes have continued in his hard-hit Gaza City neighbourhood of Shijaiyah, adding that many areas have become inaccessible because of massive destruction from air strikes.

“They are hitting anything moving,” he said of Israeli forces.

In the city of Rafah, on the border with Egypt, an air strike on a house killed six people, including an infant, according to Associated Press journalists who saw the bodies at a hospital. Rafah is one of the few places in Gaza not under evacuation orders, but has been targeted in Israeli strikes almost every day.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said Friday that it has documented 20,057 deaths in the fighting. It does not differentiate between combatant and civilian deaths. It previously said that roughly two-thirds of the dead were women or minors. It said 53,320 Palestinians have been wounded.

Israel blames Hamas for the high civilian death toll during its intense air and ground campaign, citing the group’s use of crowded residential areas for military purposes.

Israel declared war after Hamas militants stormed across its border and killed some 1,200 people and kidnapped 240 others. Israel’s military says 139 of its soldiers have been killed in the ground offensive. It says it has killed thousands of Hamas militants, including about 2,000 in the past three weeks, but it has not presented any evidence to back up the claim.

Meanwhile, phone and internet services were gradually being restored late Thursday, after the latest communications blackout of 35 hours.

Repeated cuts in communications have hampered aid deliveries at a time of unprecedented humanitarian needs in Gaza.

The hunger eclipsed even the near-famines of recent years in Afghanistan and Yemen, according to Thursday’s report, which warned that the risk of famine is “increasing each day,” blaming the hunger on insufficient aid entering Gaza.

“It doesn’t get any worse,” said Arif Husain, chief economist for the UN’s World Food Programme. “I have never seen something at the scale that is happening in Gaza. And at this speed.”

The war has also pushed Gaza’s health sector into collapse.

Only nine of its 36 health facilities are still partially functioning, all located in the south, according to the World Health Organisation.

The agency reported soaring rates of infectious diseases in Gaza, including a five-fold increase in diarrhea, particularly among young children, compared to pre-war figures. It said there’s been a rise in upper respiratory infections, meningitis, skin rashes, scabies, lice and chickenpox.

“With the health system on its knees, those facing the deadly combination of hunger and disease are left with few options,” it said.

WHO relief workers reported “unbearable” scenes in two hospitals they visited in northern Gaza: Bedridden patients with untreated wounds cry out for water, the few remaining doctors and nurses have no supplies, and bodies are lined up in the courtyard.

Israeli forces have raided a series of health facilities in the north in recent weeks, detaining men for interrogation and expelling others.

On Thursday, troops stormed the Palestinian Red Crescent’s ambulance centre in the Jabaliya refugee camp, taking away paramedics and ambulance crews, the group said. On Friday, the Red Crescent said the military released some of the paramedics, including women, but eight remained in detention with their whereabouts not known.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gaza #Gaza strip #Israel


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh issues advisory on Covid

2
Punjab

Punjab minister Aman Arora gets 2-year RI for assault

3
Punjab

Bear 50% loss of power utility: Centre to Punjab

4
Punjab

In view of cold, Punjab declares holidays in schools from December 24 to 31

5
Punjab

Amit Shah’s remarks on ‘Bandi Singhs’ leave Sikh bodies dejected

6
Trending

‘Almost naked’ party in Russia sparks outrage; Vladimir Putin’s goddaughter among attendees

7
India

No ‘tonal shift’ in relations with Canada, our stance firm: India

8
India

India gets consular access to Gurpatwant Singh Pannun case accused Nikhil Gupta

9
Trending

Couple in Italy miraculously cheats death in separate plane crashes the same day

10
J & K

Search operations under way in Poonch a day after ambush, top army commander visits area

Don't Miss

View All
43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral
Trending

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral

Top News

France grounds Nicaragua-bound plane with over 300 Indians on board

France grounds Nicaragua-bound plane with over 300 Indians on board

The flight had departed from Dubai and landed at the small V...

Bajrang Punia returns Padma Shree award after Brij Bhushan's loyalist Sharan Singh becomes WFI president

Bajrang Punia returns Padma Shri Award after Brij Bhushan's loyalist Sharan Singh becomes WFI president Bajrang Punia returns Padma Shri Award after Brij Bhushan's loyalist Sharan Singh becomes WFI president

Olympic medallist grappler's attempt to meet PM Modi thwarte...

ED issues third summons to Arvind Kejriwal for appearance on January 3 in excise policy case

Excise policy case: ED summons Delhi CM Kejriwal for 3rd time, asks him to appear on Jan 3

Kejriwal is currently undertaking a Vipassana meditation cou...

Haryana schools to close for winter break from January 1 to 15

Haryana schools to close for winter break from January 1 to 15

Schools to reopen on January 16

By shunting out 150 MPs from Parliament, government has shut voice of 60 per cent Indians: Rahul Gandhi

By suspending 150 MPs from Parliament, government has shut voice of 60% Indians: Rahul Gandhi By suspending 150 MPs from Parliament, government has shut voice of 60% Indians: Rahul Gandhi

INDIA bloc protests suspension of opposition MPs, Kharge say...


Cities

View All

70-yr-old sewadar found murdered in Dargah

70-yr-old sewadar found murdered in Dargah

Amit Shah’s remarks on ‘Bandi Singhs’ leave Sikh bodies dejected

Corruption case: Ex-Improvement Trust law officer surrenders in court

20-yr-old woman consumes poisonous substance, dies

2 arrested for attacking cop

Cops raid drugs hotspots

Bathinda: Cops raid drugs hotspots

Amit Shah inaugurates 9 projects, lays foundation stone of 3 more in Chandigarh

Amit Shah inaugurates 9 projects, lays foundation stone of 3 more in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Civic body could have avoided expenditure of Rs 18.38 cr: Audit

Chandigarh issues advisory on Covid

Mohali: 2 held in Daun Majra encounter

Pedestrian dies in hit-&-run on Dhanoni-Dera Bassi road

ED issues third summons to Arvind Kejriwal for appearance on January 3 in excise policy case

Excise policy case: ED summons Delhi CM Kejriwal for 3rd time, asks him to appear on Jan 3

Delhi excise ‘scam’ case: Court rejects AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s bail plea

Delhi court grants police 60 more days to complete NewsClick probe

Parliament security breach: Delhi High Court stays order asking police to provide FIR copy to accused

AQI deteriorates, back in ‘very poor’ category

Raja Warring slams AAP amid talks of alliance

Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring slams AAP amid talks of alliance

2 inmates die in Hoshiarpur jail under mysterious circumstances

SDO, fitter helper in VB net for seeking Rs 1L bribe

AAP’s Delhi Model promise far from reality

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann pays surprise visit to Ranjit Sagar Dam in Pathankot

Max road accidents occurred in clear weather during 2022

Max road accidents occurred in clear weather during 2022

4 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Man lands in police net for killing youth

Scuffle over petty issue leaves elderly man dead

Notice issued to ‘illegal’ colony

Rongla panchayat passes resolution to slap drug peddlers with ~1L fine

Rongla panchayat passes resolution to slap drug peddlers with Rs 1L fine

Poisoning of woman by imposter at PGI: Newborn robbed of mother’s love, husband grapples with grief

Tomato crop on 1,000 acres hit by late blight attack in Sanaur, says report

Punjab minister Aman Arora gets 2-year RI for assault

Cleanliness drive ahead of Jor Mela