Gen Musharraf in UAE hospital, 'critical'

Lahore/Dubai, June 10
Pakistan’s former military dictator General Pervez Musharraf has been hospitalised in the UAE after his condition deteriorated as he was going through a “difficult stage where recovery is not possible”, his family said on Friday.
His family issued a statement on Twitter and said that he is “not on the ventilator”. “(He) Has been hospitalised for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living,” Musharraf’s family said.
Amyloidosis is a rare disease that occurs when an abnormal protein builds up in organs and interferes with the normal function.
Earlier, his close aide and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said General Musharraf was critical and on a ventilator support in a UAE hospital. He said that he spoke to Musharraf’s son who confirmed his illness.
Chaudhry, who was the information minister in the Imran Khan government, was once a media spokesperson for Musharraf.
