General election by mid-Feb, says Pak poll body

Islamabad, August 31
Pakistan's election commission has assured the political parties that the general election would be held by January-end or mid-February, allaying fears about the fate of the polls in the cash-strapped nation.
The Election Commission of Pakistangave assurance to the Awami National Party when the party leaders met the election body, a newspaper reported on Thursday.
The meeting held on Wednesday was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.
