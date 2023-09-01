General election by mid-Feb, says Pak poll body

PTI

Islamabad, August 31

Pakistan's election commission has assured the political parties that the general election would be held by January-end or mid-February, allaying fears about the fate of the polls in the cash-strapped nation.

The Election Commission of Pakistangave assurance to the Awami National Party when the party leaders met the election body, a newspaper reported on Thursday.

The meeting held on Wednesday was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

