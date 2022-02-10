General Motors cancels two shifts at Lansing plant following Canadian trucking protests

Washington, February 10
General Motors Co said on Thursday it was forced to cancel two production shifts at a plant in Michigan where it builds sport utility vehicles after Canadian trucking protests.
The automaker said it had canceled a shift on Wednesday and a shift Thursday at its Lansing Delta Township plant.
Both Ford Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday they had been forced to halt some operations because of supply chain disruptions stemming from protests that have snarled traffic at a key bridge connecting Detroit and Windsor, Ontario. Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
UP polls first phase: Over 60 per cent turnout recorded
Polling peacefully with minor technical snags in EVMs at som...
Union minister's son Ashish Mishra granted bail in Lakhimpur Kheri incident
The Lucknow bench of the court had reserved its order on Jan...
Hijab row: HC asks students not to insist on wearing ‘religious things’ till matter is resolved
Court also said educational institutions can resume classes ...
Govt revises guidelines for international arrivals, does away with 7-day home quarantine
The revised guidelines will come into effect from February 1...
ED attaches journalist Rana Ayyub’s funds worth over Rs 1.77 crore in money-laundering case
Case against Ayyub is based on a September 2021 FIR of Ghazi...